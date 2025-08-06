SENS Announces SuperTorque® 8ZR, Factory-packaged Complete Genset Engine Starting System

Longmont, Colo., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stored Energy Systems, SENS, the leader in DC power systems, today announced the SuperTorque® 8ZR (8ZR), an innovative DC genset engine starting system engineered to maximize uptime and reliability for generators in mission-critical environments. For data centers, hospitals, oil and gas operations, and nonstop operational facilities, the 8ZR is a fully integrated, factory-tested system created to ensure consistent generator starts.

Both Caterpillar and Cummins have long stated that the number one cause of standby generator failure is the starting battery system. Unlike traditional setups that require components from multiple vendors, the 8ZR eliminates dozens of failure points and cuts space requirements by up to 90%. The 8ZR comes in multiple configurations to meet diverse power and enclosure needs and delivers the following advantages:

10 year full replacement warranty

90% smaller than traditional systems

Long life, no maintenance: eliminate battery maintenance and regular replacements

Sustainable: no hazardous materials and 96% lower lifetime GHG emissions

Low total cost of ownership (TCO): more than 50% cost savings over ten years

“The 8ZR streamlines installation by reducing the number of on-site connections and manual integration steps. This efficiency-focused solution eliminates potential failure points and saves eight labor hours per generator enclosure,” said Olen Scott, Chief Revenue Officer for SENS. “The 8ZR is the simplest and most reliable engine starting system on the market today.”

Engineered and manufactured at SENS’s ISO 9001:2015-certified facility in Longmont, Colorado, the 8ZR, delivers a drop-in, purpose-built solution to support critical infrastructure. The 8ZR ensures that organizations safeguard uptime, reduce operational complexity, and meet today’s rising demands for power resilience. For more information, please visit: www.sens-usa.com/product/supertorque-8zr-engine-starting-system.

About SENS

Stored Energy Systems (SENS) is an industry leader in industrial DC power systems, battery chargers, and battery monitoring systems protecting critical infrastructure for data centers, and across energy, utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. Since 1971, SENS’s durable solutions maximize battery life, prevent downtime, and ensure uninterrupted power for mission-critical operations worldwide. When failure is not an option, industries trust SENS for reliable power protection. For more information, visit www.sens-usa.com.

