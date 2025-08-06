CarGurus Honors 2025 Top Dealer Award Winners

The 11th annual program recognizes dealerships raising the bar for customer experience and digital retail innovation

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today announced its 11th annual Top Dealer Awards. The program recognizes dealerships across North America and the U.K. that consistently deliver exceptional customer service, value, and trust while embracing digital retail tools that enhance the shopper experience.

“For over a decade, the CarGurus Top Dealer Awards have recognized dealerships that lead with a customer-first approach, leveraging data and market intelligence to build trust and confidence throughout the shopping journey,” said Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus. “As consumers expect the flexibility to do more online, we’re proud to showcase dealers who are meeting shoppers where they are and delivering standout experiences across the online to in-store experience.”

CarGurus Top Dealer Award categories include:

Top Rated Dealer recognizes dealers in North America and the U.K. with a proven track record of customer satisfaction. Winning dealerships have maintained a minimum average rating of 4.5 out of 5, with at least five new reviews in 2024 for those in the U.S. and four new reviews in Canada and the U.K.

recognizes dealers in North America and the U.K. with a proven track record of customer satisfaction. Winning dealerships have maintained a minimum average rating of 4.5 out of 5, with at least five new reviews in 2024 for those in the U.S. and four new reviews in Canada and the U.K. Top Value Dealer honors dealerships offering consistently fair and competitive pricing. CarGurus awards the top 100 dealers in each region with the highest percentage of 2024 inventory rated as a “Good” or “Great” deal, based on its trusted deal rating algorithm.

honors dealerships offering consistently fair and competitive pricing. CarGurus awards the top 100 dealers in each region with the highest percentage of 2024 inventory rated as a “Good” or “Great” deal, based on its trusted deal rating algorithm. Top Digital Dealer celebrates U.S. dealerships that prioritize a seamless and efficient digital retail experience, answering consumer demand to handle more steps online. This award spotlights the top 100 dealers with the highest share of 2024 inventory available for online transactions and robust consumer engagement across key actions like financing and deposits.



The Top Dealer Awards are informed by verified customer reviews and analysis of vehicle listings data in the CarGurus platform to provide unbiased validation of a dealer’s customer service leadership.

“Our priority is to provide a transparent, personalized, and pressure-free buying experience that’s built on trust so every customer leaves feeling confident they’ve made a smart investment,” said Gary Pretzfeld, co-owner of AutoTrust USA, a Miami-area pre-owned dealership recognized in all three award categories. “CarGurus supports this mission and aligns with our values—its platform makes it easier for customers to find the right vehicle and feel informed. Being named a Top Dealer is an honor that reflects our team’s dedication to customer satisfaction, a standard we aim to exceed every year.”

Top Dealer Award winners will receive tools to promote their recognition in-store and online, including inventory page badging on CarGurus.com. Shoppers can view the 2025 U.S. winners here: cargurus.com/about/top-dealer-awards

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. 1

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the U.K. In the U.S. and the U.K., CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com , and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



1 Similarweb : Traffic Report [Cars.com, Autotrader, TrueCar, CARFAX Listings (defined as CARFAX Total visits minus Vehicle History Reports traffic)], Q1 2025, U.S.

