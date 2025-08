Cyabra Launches Brand & Entertainment Council with Industry Leaders to Combat AI-Generated Disinformation

New York, NY, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), the AI-powered platform for real-time disinformation detection, today announced the formation of the Cyabra Brand & Entertainment Council, featuring high-profile industry leaders including Jonny Bentwood (President of Data & Analytics at Golin), Mike G (Partner and Talent Agent at United Talent Agency), David Wander (Chief Digital Officer at Roc Nation), and Arthur Stark (former President of Bed Bath & Beyond). This new advisory panel unites experts from communications, analytics, and the entertainment space, to help Cyabra combat the escalating spread of social media disinformation.

The Council will provide strategic guidance to Cyabra’s team and partners, advising on how to strengthen solutions against such threats. The goal is to keep Cyabra and the wider industry a step ahead of these evolving attacks.

"The threat of digital impersonation and manipulated content has never been more serious for our artists and their fans," said Mike G, Senior Partner at United Talent Agency. "Protecting artist reputations and maintaining authentic fan connections requires sophisticated detection capabilities and strategic guidance. This Council represents a crucial step forward in safeguarding the integrity of entertainment and ensuring that genuine creative expression isn't overshadowed by digital deception."

Launched at a pivotal moment, the Council is working with Cyabra to combat the wave of false narratives, fake accounts, and AI-generated “deepfake” content spreading across social media platforms. When disinformation moves at the speed of social, one deepfake can hurt a career, and one post amplified by fake accounts can cause brand perception to collapse overnight. Cyabra's tools are designed to protect authenticity in an age where anyone, and anything, can be digitally weaponized.



Cyabra specializes in identifying online disinformation and monitoring emerging threats, enabling brands and public figures to safeguard their reputations. By detecting these malicious activities in real time, Cyabra empowers their customers to act on threats to brand reputation and keep online discourse authentic.

As Cyabra continues to innovate in disinformation defense, the Brand & Entertainment Council will play a long-term role in shaping industry standards for digital trust. Members will collaborate on ethical guidelines for AI, promote awareness, and inform the development of next-generation authenticity tools.

“The industry is witnessing a flood of AI-driven disinformation that can deceive audiences in seconds,” said Dan Brahmy, CEO and Co-founder of Cyabra. “By uniting Cyabra’s cutting-edge technology with industry expertise, we will help develop the standards and tools needed to safeguard authenticity across brands and the entertainment industry.”

Council Member Expertise

The Cyabra Brand & Entertainment Council, led by Cyabra’s CEO, Dan Brahmy, comprises distinguished industry leaders:

Jonny Bentwood , President of Data & Analytics at Golin (an IPG company), where he leads global communications strategies that transform data into actionable intelligence.

, President of Data & Analytics at Golin (an IPG company), where he leads global communications strategies that transform data into actionable intelligence. Mike G , Partner and Talent Agent at United Talent Agency. Representing a diverse roster of multi-genre superstars including Lil Wayne, the Kid LAROI, and Cardi B, he provides frontline perspective on talent protection.

, Partner and Talent Agent at United Talent Agency. Representing a diverse roster of multi-genre superstars including Lil Wayne, the Kid LAROI, and Cardi B, he provides frontline perspective on talent protection. Arthur Stark , Former President of Bed Bath & Beyond, brings extensive retail and brand management experience to address corporate reputation challenges in digital spaces.

, Former President of Bed Bath & Beyond, brings extensive retail and brand management experience to address corporate reputation challenges in digital spaces. David Wander, Chief Digital Officer at Roc Nation, brings music, sports, entertainment, industry digital strategy and platform expertise.

The formation of the Council comes at a time when high-profile incidents of digital manipulation continue to proliferate. Recent examples include deepfake videos featuring celebrities like Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson appearing in unauthorized content, and AI-generated music tracks that convincingly mimic artists without their consent. Global brands such as Starbucks have recently been targeted by disinformation campaigns involving fake executive announcements, coordinated calls for boycotts, and market manipulation. These tactics have led to real-world consequences such as stock volatility, public backlash, and reputational harm.

Cyabra has entered into a business combination agreement with Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ: TBMC), a blank-check special-purpose acquisition company.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is a real-time AI-powered platform that uncovers and analyzes online disinformation and misinformation by uncovering fake profiles, harmful narratives, and GenAI content across social media and digital news channels. Cyabra’s AI solutions protect corporations and governments against brand reputation risks, election manipulation, foreign interference, and other online threats. Cyabra’s platform leverages proprietary algorithms and NLP solutions, gathering and analyzing publicly available data to provide clear, actionable insights and real-time alerts that inform critical decision-making. Cyabra uncovers the good, bad, and fake online.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit: www.trailblazermergercorp.com

