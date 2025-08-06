Blue Star Foods Partners with KeHE Distributors to Launch Flagship Crab Meat Pouch Nationwide

National Reach of 18 Distribution Centers and 31,000+ Retail & Online Outlets

Miami, FL, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCQB: BSFC), an integrated ESG focused- sustainable seafood company built on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced two major developments in its growth strategy:

A strategic national partnership with KeHE Distributors as its primary distribution partner ; and

as its ; and The launch of its flagship 6-ounce crab meat pouch, now available via KeHE’s broad retail network.

The alliance with KeHE — a top natural, organic, specialty, and fresh products distributor with over 7,900 employee owners-, 18 distribution centers, and service to 31,000+ retail and online outlets — unlocks national access, streamlined ordering, and exclusive promotional opportunities for retail partners across the United States.

“Partnering with KeHE is a pivotal move in our growth strategy,” said John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods. “It enables us to better serve our retail partners and provide consumers with innovative seafood products that align with their values and lifestyles. Building upon this partnership, we now look forward to rolling out our flagship 6-ounce crab meat pouch via their network of distribution centers and retail and online outlets.”

Introducing the Flagship 6-Ounce Crab Meat Pouch

Blending functionality with flavor, the newly launched pouch features fully cooked and pasteurized wild-caught blue swimming crab. It offers:

Long shelf life (refrigerated) —convenient grab-and-go format

—convenient grab-and-go format Clean-label, keto-friendly formulation , perfectly aligned with health-conscious consumer trends. Unlike imitation crab (which may contain added starches or sugars)

, perfectly aligned with health-conscious consumer trends. Unlike imitation crab (which may contain added starches or sugars) Low GI food a 6oz serving of contains less that 2 grs of carbohydrates, resulting in a minimal blood sugar impact

a 6oz serving of contains less that 2 grs of carbohydrates, resulting in a minimal blood sugar impact Eco-Fresh ™ sustainable packaging , significantly lowering energy use, greenhouse gas emissions(*), transportation footprint, and disposal impact compared to traditional cans or cups

, significantly lowering energy use, greenhouse gas emissions(*), transportation footprint, and disposal impact compared to traditional cans or cups Supporting sales of over 12 million pouch units sold since 2003



Launch Promotions — Limited-Time Offers

Via KeHE: Retailers tapping into the KeHE network receive 50% off Manufacturers Charge Back (MCB) when ordered directly.

Directly from Blue Star: Consumers can take advantage of an exclusive Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) promotion offered by the company.

Both promotions are available for a limited time while supplies last.

Blue Star Foods — Commitment to Sustainability

Since introducing the first Eco-Fresh™ seafood pouch in 2003, Blue Star has embodied a Triple Bottom Line (3BL) philosophy—balancing economic, social, and environmental priorities. The company has led in packaging innovation, carbon-conscious Life Cycle Analysis (*) and ethical sourcing to meet the expectations of today’s eco-conscious market.

(*) Pouches consume 60% less CO2 emissions than cans

About the Companies

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCQB: BSFC)

Based in Miami, Florida, Blue Star is a sustainable seafood company centered on RAS technology. It owns and operates the oldest continuously operating RAS full grow-out salmon farm in North America, offers high-value seafood products, and specializes in resource-efficient packaging and full traceability.

KeHE Distributors

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 7,900 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Terms such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” and similar expressions identify such statements. These are based on current plans and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Risks are detailed in Blue Star’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other SEC filings. Blue Star expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements in light of new information or future events.