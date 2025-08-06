IntegraBalance AI Selected for Xero’s “New and Noteworthy” Collection in August

Pittsburgh, PA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We're excited to be featured in Xero's 'New and Noteworthy' collection this month. This curated collection showcases newly certified apps that provide distinctive value, effortless integration, and exceptional user experience.

Being selected for Xero’s ‘New and Noteworthy’ collection is a strong endorsement of the quality and usefulness of our app. Xero highlights only a few apps that meet high standards for functionality, integration, and user experience. This recognition validates the impact IntegraBalance.AI is making in the accounting space and reinforces our focus on building tools that firms trust and rely on.

IntegraBalance.AI recently launched on the Xero App Store in June 2025. It streamlines bookkeeping processes, transaction categorization, bank reconciliation, invoice and receipt data extraction, journal entries with human validation support, and ISO 27001 compliant security.

Ganesh Ranganathan, CEO of Integra Global Solutions, said: “Being listed in Xero’s ‘New and Noteworthy’ collection helps us bring AI‑powered bookkeeping automation to more firms who seek efficiency with accuracy and oversight”

Set‑up is quick. Most firms connect and begin using the platform within one business day.

About IntegraBalance AI

Integra Balance AI is a leader in bookkeeping automation, providing innovative AI-powered solutions to streamline bookkeeping processes for accounting firms in the USA, UK, Canada and Australia. Automates high‑volume tasks with results checked by accountants. Offers scalability, cost‑effectiveness, security, and real‑time sync with major accounting software platforms, helping firms achieve greater accuracy and productivity.

For more information about Integra Balance AI and its AI-driven bookkeeping solutions, please visit www.integrabalance.ai