Concordium’s Native Token $CCD Lists on Mercado Bitcoin, Expanding Access Across Latin America’s Largest Crypto Market

CCD is now live on Mercado Bitcoin, expanding access in Brazil, the sixth-largest crypto market globally, amid growing national support for digital asset innovation

The listing unlocks real-world use cases for programmable finance, from identity-verified payments to tokenized money market funds

Concordium builds momentum as a regulation-ready Layer 1, following recent listings on Kraken and Banxa and now entering Latin America through its largest exchange

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concordium today announced that its native token, CCD, is now listed on Mercado Bitcoin (MB) , the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America. The new BRL/CCD pair expands CCD’s reach to Brazil’s 17.5 million+ crypto users, opening a key regional market for regulated blockchain-based payments and real-world financial applications.

The partnership builds on Concordium’s recent developments, including CCD’s listings on Kraken and Banxa, and showcases its growing role in powering identity-verified, programmable finance. With Brazil moving toward more supportive crypto regulation focused on inclusion, transparency, and consumer protection, Concordium offers a strong foundation for developers and institutions building real-world blockchain solutions.

“Brazil isn’t just a fast-growing crypto market, it’s one of the most forward-thinking,” said Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, CEO at Concordium. “Listing CCD on the region’s largest exchange sends a strong signal: there’s growing demand for compliant-ready, real-world blockchain infrastructure. It’s another major step toward making regulated, programmable money a global standard.”

Mercado Bitcoin, which recently surpassed 4 million users, will offer CCD through a direct fiat pair (CCD/BRL), enabling easier onboarding for new users and strengthening the token’s presence in Latin America. CCD supports on-chain transactions with built-in ID verification, legal enforceability, and compliance-ready features, making it an ideal foundation for emerging stablecoin and PayFi ecosystems.

“Concordium stands out for its commitment to building infrastructure that bridges innovation and regulation,” said Lucas Pinsdorf, Global Head of Business Development for Mercado Bitcoin. “CCD is a natural fit for Brazil’s fast-evolving digital finance ecosystem, offering our users secure, real-world blockchain applications that align with the direction of local policy and market demand.”

The listing comes ahead of Rio Blockchain Week, where Concordium will meet with partners and regional stakeholders to further drive expansion in Latin America. With CCD now available on multiple regulated exchanges across Europe and the Americas, the network continues to grow its global footprint.

