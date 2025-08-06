Baku’s Digital Art Lights Up 750 Billboards Across Belgium in a Striking New Era for Visual Arts

BRUSSELS, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, the work of Quebec-based visual artist Baku (bybaku.com) is making a powerful appearance across Belgium. From July 8 to August 14, 2025, 750 digital billboards throughout the country will display her compelling portraits, thanks to a collaboration between Artcrush and BauerMediaOutdoor. Visible in cities like Brussels, Antwerp, Liège, Ghent, and Bruges, the campaign merges art and everyday life at a national scale.

Not Leaving the Gallery, Just Expanding the Walls

Contemporary art is venturing far beyond gallery walls. This isn’t about abandoning traditional venues, but about multiplying moments of connection. Baku’s work in the public space exemplifies this shift: meeting viewers where they are, often when they least expect it.

“Seeing a piece I painted on my tablet rise into the public space, part of someone’s commute or lunch break, it stirs something deep in me. The work feels both monumental and intimate,” says Baku.

Originally trained in oil painting, Baku now works digitally, creating a minimalist visual world grounded in emotional precision. Her hyperreal portraits (faces, hands, bodies) suspended in white space, offer moments of stillness and reflection amid the rhythm of everyday life.

After years of solitary studio practice and creative collaborations with figures like Félix Auger-Aliassime and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, this public-facing campaign marks a turning point in Baku’s artistic journey.

“Art is about showing up for people, sometimes at the exact moment they need it,” she adds.

A New Way to Engage with Art

More than a bold display, this campaign signals a paradigm shift. Artists like Baku are reshaping what it means to be seen, using contemporary formats to build new bridges between artwork and audience.

About Baku

Baku (bakuartiste) is a visual artist based in Quebec, working primarily in digital painting. Her practice blends hyperrealism with quiet emotional depth and minimal form. Her work has been featured in creative campaigns and collaborative projects with international figures and now, on 750 billboards across Belgium.

Website: bybaku.com

Discover Artcrush: artcrush.gallery

Learn more about Bauer Media Outdoor: bauermedia.com

Press Contact:

Dominique Lemire – baku@suburbsgallery.com – +1 514 267 4455

Pictures of the exhibition: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1okSgJP0mcFEPRwcumZ7IPY0CFG1YjP3y?usp=sharing

Photo credit: Malko Diris

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df4ded73-d80b-4abb-874b-86d13079275b