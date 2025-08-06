06 August 2025
PayPoint Plc (the “Company”)
Result of 2025 AGM
The Company announces that the results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 06 August 2025, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For 1
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes Withheld 2
|1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the
year ended 31 March 2025
|49,707,068
|99.94
|29,622
|0.06
|49,736,690
|71.20%
|349,510
|2. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2025
|47,975,960
|95.81
|2,098,763
|4.19
|50,074,723
|71.69%
|11,477
|3. To declare a final dividend of 19.6 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2025
|50,062,646
|99.96
|21,994
|0.04
|50,084,640
|71.70%
|1,560
|4. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the
Company
|47,200,070
|94.26
|2,874,191
|5.74
|50,074,261
|71.69%
|11,939
|5. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company
|50,046,971
|99.95
|24,517
|0.05
|50,071,488
|71.68%
|14,712
|6. To re-elect Rob Harding as a director of the Company
|50,047,387
|99.95
|24,621
|0.05
|50,072,008
|71.68%
|14,192
|7. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the
Company
|49,010,522
|97.88
|1,061,486
|2.12
|50,072,008
|71.68%
|14,192
|8. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company
|47,242,732
|94.35
|2,830,808
|5.65
|50,073,540
|71.68%
|12,660
|9. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the
Company
|48,803,571
|97.47
|1,268,355
|2.53
|50,071,926
|71.68%
|14,274
|10. To re-elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company
|49,079,772
|98.02
|992,865
|1.98
|50,072,637
|71.68%
|13,563
|11. To confirm the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company
|49,963,206
|99.77
|114,941
|0.23
|50,078,147
|71.69%
|8,053
|12. To authorise the directors to determine the
auditor’s remuneration
|50,062,486
|99.97
|12,671
|0.03
|50,075,157
|71.69%
|11,043
|13. To authorise the company to make political donations
|48,928,814
|97.78
|1,110,831
|2.22
|50,039,645
|71.64%
|46,555
|14. To authorise the company to allot shares
|49,014,797
|97.87
|1,064,238
|2.13
|50,079,035
|71.69%
|7,165
|15. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3
|49,086,964
|98.01
|995,552
|1.99
|50,082,516
|71.70%
|3,684
|16. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3
|48,873,082
|97.59
|1,209,307
|2.41
|50,082,389
|71.70%
|3,811
|17. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 5% of the issued share capital3
|47,079,123
|94.09
|2,954,511
|5.91
|50,033,634
|71.63%
|52,566
|18. To allow a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3
|49,669,328
|99.18
|410,465
|0.82
|50,079,793
|71.69%
|6,407
Resolutions 7 to 10 related to the re-election of the Independent Directors. Under the UK Listing Rules, because the Controlling Shareholder holds more than 30% of the voting rights of the Company, the re-election of an Independent Director by shareholders must be approved by a majority of both: (i) the shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the independent shareholders of the Company (that is, the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of Independent Directors who are not the Controlling Shareholder). The Company has separately counted the number of votes cast by the independent shareholders in favour of resolutions 7 – 10 and set out the votes cast below.
|Resolutions
|Votes For 1
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes Withheld2
|7. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the
Company
|32,871,415
|96.87
|1,061,486
|3.13
|33,932,901
|69.65%
|14,192
|8. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company
|31,103,625
|91.66
|2,830,808
|8.34
|33,934,433
|69.66%
|12,660
|9. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the
Company
|32,664,464
|96.26
|1,268,355
|3.74
|33,932,819
|69.65%
|14,274
|10. To re-elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company
|32,940,665
|97.07
|992,865
|2.93
|33,933,530
|69.65%
|13,563
1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority
The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 69,852,648
The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary, CompanySecretary@paypoint.com
Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066
LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138