Jurassic World - Rebirth and Launch of New Bangkok Experience Set to Elevate Thai Tourism

BANGKOK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the global release of Jurassic World: Rebirth and the highly anticipated opening of Jurassic World: The Experience at Asiatique Bangkok on August 08, 2025, Thailand anticipates an increase in tourism. The film prominently features the country’s stunning southern provinces—Krabi, Phang Nga, and Trang—offering global audiences a cinematic glimpse of Thailand’s natural beauty.

Shot primarily on location across Thailand, Jurassic World: Rebirth is the latest in a growing list of major international productions highlighting the country’s lush landscapes, biodiversity, and production capabilities. Earlier this year, HBO’s The White Lotus: Season 3 was also filmed in Thailand, further cementing the kingdom’s place on the global entertainment and tourism map.

Chatuporn Pakdeewanich, director-general of the Department of Tourism, said that this major Hollywood production chose Thailand for its breathtaking landscapes and invested over 400 million baht ($12.2 million) in the local economy. It is one of the highest-budget foreign films ever shot in Thailand.

Rich in biodiversity and cultural heritage, these sites are expected to attract eco-conscious travelers, nature lovers, and adventure seekers.

Krabi takes center stage with its iconic limestone cliffs, lush jungle, and crystal-clear waters. Key filming sites include Railay Beach, Khlong Root, Khao Ngon Nak, and Huai to Waterfall—each offering visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the dramatic settings seen on screen.

Phang Nga, renowned for its uniquely shaped islands and striking seascapes, also played a prominent role. Phang Nga Bay, with its labyrinth of large and small islands, served as a stunning prehistoric backdrop for key sequences in the film.

Further south, Trang offers serene beauty and seclusion, with Sunset Beach on Koh Kradan featured in a pivotal battle scene. The beach’s fine white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters provide the perfect setting for both cinematic drama and real-world relaxation.

As Thailand continues to promote sustainable tourism, these destinations are being positioned not only as filming hotspots but as environmentally responsible travel experiences that blend cinematic fantasy with real-world wonder.

Jurassic World: The Experience - Bangkok is set to become home to this fully immersive attraction, featuring thrilling set recreations, interactive exhibits, and a dynamic journey into the world of the film. Designed for families, fans, and travelers of all ages, the experience will further boost Bangkok’s position as a global leisure and entertainment hub.

