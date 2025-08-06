COMSOL Announces Keynote Speakers for the COMSOL Conference 2025 Boston

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMSOL, a global leader in modeling and simulation software, announced the keynote speaker lineup for the COMSOL Conference 2025 Boston, which will be held in Boston, MA, on October 8–10. The COMSOL Conference is an event where simulation specialists and researchers can share their modeling and simulation work, and the keynote sessions will showcase how leaders from a variety of industries — including the aerospace & defense, electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, and food & beverage industries — are using the COMSOL Multiphysics® software to improve product design and optimization processes.

The featured speakers will include:

Kyle Koppenhoefer of AltaSim Technologies

Zhen (Jim) Sun of Amazon Lab126

Soon Kiat Lau of Conagra Brands

Juejun (JJ) Hu of MIT

Hannah Alpert of NASA Ames Research Center

Hanna Paddubrouskaya of Tokyo Electron US (TEL)

"With the need to make smarter design decisions and innovate faster, modeling and simulation are increasingly important tools in an engineer's arsenal," said Alpert. "I'm looking forward to speaking at the COMSOL Conference 2025 and highlighting how COMSOL Multiphysics® helps NASA to solve complex engineering challenges."

Learn more about Alpert's talk as well as the other five presentations below.

AltaSim Technologies: "Creating Knowledge with COMSOL Multiphysics®"

Koppenhoefer will discuss how the multifaceted nature of successful simulation-driven projects requires an approach that combines technical expertise with effective organizational support, interdisciplinary collaboration, clear problem definition, and strategic communication.

Amazon Lab126: "Sound Science: Leveraging Acoustics Simulation for Better Alexa Devices"

Sun will explore how Amazon Lab126 uses advanced acoustic simulations in COMSOL Multiphysics® to design and optimize Amazon Echo products.

Conagra Brands: "From Byte to Bite: Solving Problems in the Food Processing Industry with Multiphysics Models"

In this keynote talk, Lau will cover how and when multiphysics simulation can be used to solve problems in food processing, with examples that demonstrate Conagra Brands' successful uses of simulation.

MIT: "Thermal Inverse Design of Microheaters"

Professor Hu will take the stage to introduce an inverse design strategy for an important class of devices: resistive microheaters, which are widely used in electronics, photonics, MEMS, and microfluidics.

NASA Ames Research Center: "Reconstructing Surface Heating from an Inflatable Atmospheric Reentry Vehicle"

In Alpert's keynote talk, she will share how NASA combined in-flight thermocouple data with inverse analysis in COMSOL Multiphysics® to estimate the surface heat rate across an inflatable reentry aeroshell, ultimately contributing to improved thermal models and design tools for NASA’s future aeroshell missions.

TEL: "Beyond Measurement: Simulating Nanoscale Gas Behavior in Wafer Fabrication Systems"

In this talk, Paddubrouskaya will discuss how using COMSOL Multiphysics® and its add-on products, such as the Molecular Flow Module, enables accurate representation of rarified gas transport, surface interactions, and pressure distributions in narrow channels. She will also discuss how the software bridges the gap between theory and unmeasurable physical behavior.

For more details on the keynote talks, and to register for the COMSOL Conference 2025 Boston, visit: https://www.comsol.com/conference/boston.

About COMSOL

COMSOL is a global provider of simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its COMSOL Multiphysics® product is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation apps. A particular strength is its ability to account for coupled or multiphysics phenomena. Add-on products expand the simulation platform for electromagnetics, structural, acoustics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical applications. Interfacing tools enable the integration of COMSOL Multiphysics simulations with all major technical computing and CAD tools on the CAE market. Simulation experts rely on COMSOL Compiler™ and COMSOL Server™ to distribute apps to their design teams, manufacturing departments, test laboratories, and customers throughout the world. Founded in 1986, COMSOL has 16 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors.

