Regarding the Convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

By the initiative and decision of the Board of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (registered office address – Sedos g. 35, Telšiai, company code 180240752, hereinafter – the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company is convened on 28 August 2025.

Meeting venue: ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB, Sedos g. 35, Telšiai (one of the conference rooms).

Start of the meeting: 14:00 (shareholder registration from 13:00 to 13:45, registration venue – ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB, Sedos g. 35, Telšiai).

Record date of the meeting: 21 August 2025 (only those who are shareholders of the Company at the end of this day, or their duly authorized representatives, shall have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

Agenda of the Meeting:

Organizational matters of the General Meeting of Shareholders; Appointment of the audit firm for the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements and management reports, provision of assurance services for sustainability reporting and preparation of an assurance report, as well as determination of the payment conditions for these services for the years 2025 and 2026; Election of new members to the Supervisory Board

Additional information:

The Company does not provide the possibility to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders by means of electronic communication, as secure identification of participants cannot currently be ensured.

Shareholders holding at least 1/20 of the total votes may propose to supplement the agenda. Proposals must be submitted in writing at the Company’s registered office or by e-mail: info@zpienas.lt, no later than 14 days before the meeting.

Shareholders may submit draft decisions on items already included or to be included in the agenda in writing or by e-mail at any time before or during the meeting.

Shareholders also have the right to submit questions related to the agenda in advance. Such questions must be submitted in writing or by e-mail no later than 3 business days before the meeting.

Upon registration for the meeting, shareholders must present a personal identification document; authorized representatives must provide a valid power of attorney. Documents issued abroad must be legalized and translated into Lithuanian.

Shareholders may vote in advance by submitting a completed general ballot paper (attached as an annex) to the Company no later than the day of the meeting. If a shareholder requests in writing, the Company shall send the general ballot paper by registered mail or deliver it in person against signature no later than 10 days before the meeting. The general ballot paper must be signed by the shareholder or their authorized representative and accompanied by documents confirming the authority. If signed by an authorized representative, the document confirming the right to vote must be attached. The completed general ballot paper and accompanying documents (if required) must be submitted to the Company's registered office address specified in this notice no later than the day of the meeting.

Kita informacija:

The Company has issued 41,737,500 ordinary registered shares , with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 each.

, with a nominal value of each. The number of shares granting voting rights is 41,515,480 .

. Shareholders may access the draft decisions, the general ballot paper form, and other relevant information at the Company’s registered office or on the following websites:

www.zpienas.lt and https://nasdaqbaltic.com

Contact person:

Head of Legal Department

Arnas Matuzas

E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt

Attachments