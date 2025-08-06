Bitcoin Swift Nears Stage 3 Completion in Presale, Launch Price Confirmed at $15





LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a project integrating AI, programmable rewards, and governance architecture, has announced that Stage 3 of its presale will conclude in less than 24 hours, with the token price currently at $3. Stage 4 will begin shortly after at a price of $4, ahead of the confirmed mainnet launch price of $15.

The BTC3 presale is designed as a 64-day phased rollout, closing on September 18, 2025. With more than 1,600 users already participating, the project’s compressed timeline and built-in utility model have positioned it among a growing segment of protocols aiming to deliver measurable value before exchange listings.

Programmable Rewards with PoY System

Bitcoin Swift’s Proof-of-Yield (PoY) model offers programmable staking rewards that are automatically distributed at the end of each presale stage. These rewards are tied to specific actions such as governance participation, sustainability metrics, and overall contribution to the ecosystem.

“The idea was to offer real-time reward delivery without lockups or long wait times,” said a spokesperson from the BTC3 development team. “Each phase concludes with actual value transfer based on participant activity.”

Influencers Are Paying Attention

The growing hype isn’t just coming from investors. Influencers across the crypto space have started highlighting BTC3’s potential. In particular, a review by Bull Run Angel outlines how BTC3's reward structure, privacy layers, and AI roadmap make it one of the most promising projects of 2025.

Governance and Energy Optimization

BTC3 features a modular architecture that integrates:

AI agents that monitor energy consumption and direct PoY allocation toward lower-impact actions

that monitor energy consumption and direct PoY allocation toward lower-impact actions Quadratic voting models backed by decentralized identity (DID) scores

models backed by decentralized identity (DID) scores AI-screened proposals to reduce risk and ensure compliance

to reduce risk and ensure compliance An emergency governance council that can veto malicious proposals

These systems are aimed at supporting long-term scalability while aligning with environmental and governance standards.





Ecosystem Development and Stablecoin Integration

Bitcoin Swift is also developing a native USD-pegged stablecoin called BTC3E, which will serve as the ecosystem’s core payment layer. BTC3E will utilize AI oracles, dynamic collateral management, and community-driven governance to manage stability.

Development Roadmap

BTC3’s upcoming roadmap includes:

Q3 2025: Presale and Solana-based launch

Presale and Solana-based launch Q1 2026: AI smart contract engine

AI smart contract engine Q2 2026: zk-SNARK privacy rollout

zk-SNARK privacy rollout Q3 2026: Full governance features

Full governance features Q4 2026: BTC3E stablecoin launch and mainnet deployment



These milestones are set with specific user-facing functionality to match each development phase.

Attention From Broader Ecosystem

Public interest in BTC3 has grown across both community channels and third-party coverage. Online platforms have highlighted its integration of AI and energy-focused incentives, with increasing focus on its upcoming transition to Stage 4 pricing.

Closing Window for Current Stage

Stage 3 of the presale will close within the next 24 hours, marking the final opportunity to purchase BTC3 tokens at $3 before the price increases to $4 in Stage 4. The confirmed listing price remains set at $15.

To learn more, visit the official website: https://bitcoinswift.com

