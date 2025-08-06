SBA Announces New Regional Innovation Cluster Funding to Support Domestic Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major push to restore America’s industrial dominance, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the availability of new Regional Innovation Cluster (RIC) funding of up to $7.5 million to support domestic manufacturers. 98% of American manufacturers are small businesses, and the new funding will empower them with the resources and technical assistance to start building again – bringing jobs back home, strengthening our supply chains, and restoring American strength and security.

“President Trump’s fair trade policy sets the foundation for the return of American industrial dominance – and at the SBA, we’re working to support this agenda with targeted resources for domestic manufacturers,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Our new RIC funding and ongoing outreach serves small businesses with practical tools to reshore jobs and critical industries – reducing our reliance on foreign suppliers and protecting American strength and security. Not only will small businesses rebuild our industrial base – they will solidify America as the global leader in advanced manufacturing and innovation for the long term.”

The new funding will support the formation of up to 20 new RICs to assist small businesses with rebuilding America’s manufacturing dominance. The agency is currently seeking competitive proposals from organizations who seek to start new RICs, especially those with strong partnerships and proven experience supporting the following critical industries:

Advanced Manufacturing

Critical Minerals

Nuclear Microreactors

Quantum Tech & Emerging Systems Artificial Intelligence

Information Technology (cybersecurity, cyber operations, data storage, etc.)

Semiconductors

The RIC solicitation closes August 8, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET. Learn more about the RIC Program by visiting Regional Innovation Clusters | U.S. Small Business Administration (sba.gov).

The SBA launched the RIC Initiative in September 2010 to promote and support the development of clusters, which are geographically concentrated groups of interconnected businesses, suppliers, service providers, and associated institutions in a particular industry or field across the country. Clusters act as a networking hub for small businesses, convening several resources to help navigate the funding, procurement, and supply-chain opportunities in a specific industry. They also assist businesses in matching cutting-edge technology to industry needs and increase the number of innovative small businesses and entrepreneurs in the nation’s supply chain.

# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.