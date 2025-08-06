New Website Empowers NYS Healthcare Leaders with Free Tools to Treat Tobacco Use

New York, New York, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI Global is announcing a new website for the Health Systems for a Tobacco-Free New York (HSTFNY) program. The newly redesigned website serves healthcare and behavioral health leaders across New York State. Built using insights from statewide focus groups, the interactive platform offers free, easy-to-access tools, training, and regional support to improve tobacco use treatment. The program is a grant-funded program of the New York State Department of Health Tobacco Control Program.

“We created this platform based on direct feedback from healthcare leaders,” said Madelynn Bovasso, Project Manager for the Center for Health Systems Improvement. “It’s now easier to connect with your regional specialist, access training, and find proven strategies that have helped organizations like yours improve patient outcomes.”

Website Features Built for Accessibility and Impact

The new website offers an array of features that empower leaders to take actionable steps toward improving tobacco use disorder outcomes:

Interactive Regional Search Tool : Healthcare leaders can click on their county to instantly identify their HSTFNY contractor and request an appointment.

: Healthcare leaders can click on their county to instantly identify their HSTFNY contractor and request an appointment. Case Studies : Real-world examples highlight how healthcare organizations have partnered with HSTFNY specialists to enhance patient health outcomes by updating tobacco control workflows.

: Real-world examples highlight how healthcare organizations have partnered with HSTFNY specialists to enhance patient health outcomes by updating tobacco control workflows. Resource Library and Research : Leaders can explore relevant research, educational materials, and practical tools to aid in implementing effective policies.

: Leaders can explore relevant research, educational materials, and practical tools to aid in implementing effective policies. E-Newsletter Signup: Stay informed on the latest tobacco control initiatives and updates by subscribing to the e-newsletter.

Meeting a Critical Need

Focus group research revealed a critical gap in awareness among healthcare and behavioral health leaders. Many were unaware of the free training and support available to help their organizations. Additionally, some leaders did not know who their regional tobacco control specialist was or how to contact them.

The redesigned website directly addresses these needs by providing a seamless experience for users to search by region, connect with their local HSTFNY contractor, and request support.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for healthcare leaders to take advantage of the free resources and training we offer,” Madelynn Bovasso added. “By partnering with HSTFNY, organizations can implement evidence-based strategies that lead to healthier communities.”

Take the First Step Today

Healthcare and behavioral health leaders across New York State:

Visit www.NYHealthSystems.org

Find your regional specialist

Request free training and support

About Health Systems for a Tobacco-Free New York

Health Systems for a Tobacco-Free New York (HSTFNY) is a group of professionals that is funded through a grant from the New York State Department of Health Tobacco Control Program. The HSTFNY program comprises a network of grantees, covering all New York State counties, who work with medical and mental health care systems to improve the reach and delivery of evidence-based Tobacco Use & Dependence treatment to all New Yorkers who smoke or use other tobacco products. Grantees focus on agencies and organizations that serve people disproportionately affected by tobacco use, including populations experiencing lower educational attainment, lower income, serious mental illness, substance use disorders, or disability. Through regional partnerships, free training, and resources, HSTFNY works to reduce tobacco-related disparities across New York State

About CAI Global

CAI is a nonprofit organization working at local, state, national, and international levels to help organizations enhance health care and social services for communities. Through a collaborative, client-centered approach, CAI provides high-quality education, training, research, and technical assistance in a range of public health areas. As the Center for Health Systems Improvement, CAI serves as a statewide resource hub—offering capacity-building activities and supporting Health Systems for a Tobacco Free New York grantees to implement evidence-based changes in mental health and medical settings, with a focus on tobacco use disorder treatment.