Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market 2025 Projected to Grow from USD 84.08 Billion to USD 351.59 Billion by 2034, Registering a CAGR of 17.23%.

Ottawa, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle aftermarket size was valued at USD 84.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 351.59 billion in 2034, as noted in a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The electric vehicle aftermarket market is observing a boom in recent years due to a high shift from IC vehicles towards EVs due to their multiple advantages, along with the sustainability factor, further fueling the growth of the market globally.

Key Highlights of the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

By region, North America dominated the electric vehicle aftermarket market due to its developed infrastructure, high EV demand, and the region's expertise in the domain.

By region, Asia Pacific is observed to grow with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period due to a high shift towards adopting EVs and growth-aiding factors like an increase in disposable income and urbanization.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment dominated the electric vehicle aftermarket market due to high demand for this form of vehicle and its timely maintenance for its smooth functioning, helping the growth of the market.

By product, the other segment of the electric vehicle aftermarket dominated the market due to high demand for various EV parts and components, essential accessories, for the smooth functioning of vehicles.

By propulsion type, the all-electric vehicle segment dominated the electric vehicle aftermarket market due to the high dependence of vehicles on electric batteries, their proper maintenance, and other similar essentials.

By distribution channel, the Authorized Service Centers (OEMs) segment dominated the market due to the high demand for EVs from traditional automotive retailers, authorized dealerships, and independent automotive stores.

Market Overview

The growing demand for EVs compared to IC is one of the major growth factors for the electric vehicle aftermarket market in recent period. People prefer to purchase EVs today due to multiple reasons, such as enhanced performance, saving fuel costs, and sustainability. The growth of EVs further leads to the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket as well.

Hence, high demand for various EV parts and accessories, components, parts related to the repair and maintenance of the vehicle, and many such products also increase along with the growth of the domain. Hence, the electric vehicle aftermarket market has observed a huge hike globally in the recent period. Sectors such as battery replacement, charging infrastructure installation, and software upgrades also play a vital role in the growth of the market.

What are the Latest Trends of the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market?

Battery management systems play a pivotal role in the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market as they help to identify the battery health of an EV, which is essential for timely maintenance of the vehicle.

as they help to identify the battery health of an EV, which is essential for timely maintenance of the vehicle. Sustainable battery recycling procedure also plays a major role in the growth of the market, as it is essential to repurpose or recycle such batteries with the growth of EVs.

procedure also plays a major role in the growth of the market, as it is essential to repurpose or recycle such batteries with the growth of EVs. Mobile maintenance and on-demand maintenance services also help the growth of the market due to the rising demand for electric vehicles , and their timely maintenance is essential.

, and their timely maintenance is essential. Innovations in battery technology are also helping the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market with the help of innovations such as faster battery charging and improved energy density.

Online platforms providing and facilitating electric vehicle parts and accessories essential for the maintenance of the vehicle are also helping the growth of the market, as such platforms make it easy for consumers to find the right and required product.



Top Countries in Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market:

India: The market’s growth is driven by the booming adoption of two- and three-wheeler EVs, government incentives like FAME II and PLI schemes, and an increasing need for battery replacement, diagnostics, and servicing infrastructure. Companies like Ola Electric and Ather Energy are aggressively expanding their retail and service networks to meet this rising demand. United States: The U.S. EV aftermarket is significantly larger and more mature, supported by over 1.3 million annual EV sales and an aging national vehicle fleet, where the average car age is now over 12 years. This creates a steady demand for EV-specific maintenance, especially as EVs require more frequent service visits than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. The market is also shaped by battery degradation, rising insurance claims, and the need for specialized repair services. Germany: In Germany, the growth of the EV aftermarket is driven by rising battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales, which now account for a significant share of new vehicle registrations. The country has made strong progress in building a high-speed charging network, especially along major highways, which supports long-term EV ownership and maintenance needs. Japan: In Japan, the EV aftermarket is developing more slowly due to the dominance of hybrid vehicles and a relatively low adoption rate of pure EVs. However, innovation is playing a key role in shaping the market. Battery swapping pilot programs have been launched in select cities, especially for fleet and delivery vehicles, reducing downtime and changing how battery maintenance is handled.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

What are the growth drivers of the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market?

Multiple attributes have helped in the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market in recent periods. Rising demand for electric vehicles, further fueling the growth of its maintenance parts and accessories, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing the lifespan of EV batteries, helping one achieve faster charging times, is another major factor in the growth of the market.

Rising EV infrastructure, helpful for EV owners, is also one of the major growth factors of the market, helping EV owners carry out their long-distance journeys smoothly, along with on-the-go maintenance facilities and services. Government incentives, plans, schemes, and initiatives to promote the use of EVs, further fueling the demand for its maintenance parts and components, are another factor aiding the market’s growth.

Challenge

Which Issues obstruct the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market?

High initial cost of charging EV batteries at home or a charging facility available outside, high cost of EV batteries, high cost of its parts and components, are some of the major obstructions in the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market. Continuously emerging technology in the EV domain, leading to demand for different types of EV parts and accessories, is also one of the major issues in the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market.

Opportunity

The rise of Online Marketplaces: Market’s Largest Potential

Availability of online platforms for maintenance and other services for EVs can be a major opportunity for the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market in the foreseeable period. Such platforms also help in the instant need of maintenance or sudden breakdown of a vehicle faced during journeys. Online marketplaces allow EV customers to purchase the product they need at the right time at the right cost. Hence, the electric vehicle aftermarket market is expected to grow in the foreseeable future with ease.

Segmental Analysis

By Vehicle Type

The Passenger Car Segment Dominated the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

The passenger car segment dominated the electric vehicle aftermarket market due to the high demand for this form of vehicle. EV passenger cars form a huge customer base for the growth of the market, as such vehicles are comfortable and ideal for customers for their personal or commercial use. With the high demand for EV passenger cars, the demand for maintenance and repair parts and components has also increased. Hence, it has further fueled the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market.

Electric commercial vehicles such as electric buses, trucks, delivery vans, and other electrified commercial fleet vehicles help to lower carbon gas emissions and help to maintain sustainability. Hence, it is one of the biggest factors in the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market in the foreseeable period. Government initiatives, schemes, funds, and incentives to promote the use of such vehicles also aid the market’s growth. Lower operating costs, fuel cost savings, and lower maintenance expenses are some of the advantageous points helping the growth of the segment and the electric vehicle aftermarket market in the foreseeable period.

By Product

The Others Segment Dominated the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

The other segment involving motor, charging infrastructure, electric motors, power electronics, and various other relatable parts dominated the electric vehicle aftermarket market. The rise in demand for such essentials grew with the rise of EVs in the recent period. Growing demand for EVs also led to the growth of their repair and maintenance parts, further fueling the growth of the market.

The battery segment is expected to grow in the forecast period as the battery is a critical component of an electric vehicle. Its timely maintenance, battery health, and ensuring its proper functioning are essential for allowing an EV to function smoothly, especially for long distances. Battery replacements, upgrades, and refurbishment services also play a vital role in the growth of the segment, further fueling the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market in the foreseeable period.

By Propulsion Type

The All-electric Vehicle Segment dominated the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

The all-electric vehicle segment dominated the electric vehicle aftermarket market due to rising adoption of EVs and higher demand for its repairs and maintenance as well. Demand for software updates, electric tires, replacement parts, and charging equipment maintenance also helps the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market. High demand for replacement parts such as tires, batteries, brake parts, filters, and other similar parts also helps the growth of the market.

The hybrid electric vehicle segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to its high demand in recent period. High demand for such vehicles also leads to high demand for their repairs, maintenance, and other related components. Parts such as lights, brakes, filters, batteries, and other electric components also help in the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

By Distribution Channel

The Authorized Service Center (OEMs) Segment Dominated the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market in 2024

The authorized service center segment dominated the electric vehicle aftermarket market as it provides service, maintenance, and specific required parts of an EV for its smooth functioning. Such centers are authorized by vehicle manufacturers and use genuine parts and diagnostic tools for genuine inspection of the vehicle's health. Such service centers maintain the trust of EV owners about quality assurance and hence play a crucial role in the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market.

The digital aggregators segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the platform helps to connect EV owners with various aftermarket service providers. Such service providers aid in the repairs and maintenance of EVs for their smooth functioning. The platform also helps in comparison between various service providers, which is helpful for the owners to choose the best one according to the prices and availability of services required. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

More Insights of Towards Automotive:

Regional Insights

Which Region Dominated the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market?

North America dominated the electric vehicle aftermarket market due to the availability of aftermarket product manufacturers, established infrastructure, expertise in the domain, and the maintained trust of EV consumers over the EV selling segment. Such factors contribute to the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market. Consumer awareness about sustainability and the presence of major players in the market in the region have also helped in the growth of the market.

How is Asia Pacific Poised to Grow at the Fastest Rate in Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest revenue share in the forecast period due to high adoption of EVs in the region, further fueling the growth of its repairs and maintenance parts and components. Government initiatives, schemes, and incentives also help in the growth of the electric vehicle aftermarket market in the region. Consumer awareness regarding sustainability and the importance of lower carbon emissions by vehicles also aids the growth of the market. High investment by EV manufacturers and key players in the region is another major factor helping the growth of the segment and the electric vehicle aftermarket market in the region.

Recent Developments in the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market:

In June 2025, VinFast announced its collaboration with Chennai-based multi-brand aftermarket chain, myTVS. The main aim of the Vietnamese electric vehicle major is to establish 120 extended service workshops to boost its after-sales operations across India.

In June 2025, Wo GreenTech and Commerce Forever tie up to deploy EVs for last-mile deliveries in Northern India. The collaboration is expected to lower carbon emissions by 547 tonnes and support employment and skills in rural areas.

Unlock EV Aftermarket Insights with Towards Automotive

According to Towards Automotive, the global electric vehicle aftermarket is set to grow from USD 71.72 billion in 2024 to USD 351.59 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 17.23%. Access our exclusive dashboard for in-depth data, market segmentation, regional insights, competitive analysis, and annual updates—built for decision-makers and industry leaders.

Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Companies

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv PLC

GMB North America Inc.

Bridgestone

MICHELIN

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Akebono Brake Corporation



Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Segments

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

By Product

Replacement Parts

Tire

Battery

Brake parts

Filters

Lighting & Electric Component

Others

Accessories

Vehicle Exterior

Vehicle Interior

By Propulsion Type

All-electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

Authorized Service Center (OEMs)

Premium Multi-brand Service Center

Digital Aggregators

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



