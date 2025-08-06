Futurum and G2 Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Integrate G2 Data into the Futurum Intelligence Platform

Austin, Texas, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Futurum Group, an influential leader in research, intelligence, media, and advisory serving the technology industry, today announced a multi-year partnership with G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. As part of the strategic relationship, both firms have cemented an exclusive partnership within the analyst industry.

Maintaining a leading edge in its field, Futurum has continuously innovated by servicing clients with the industry's first AI-powered insights engine. By developing and providing access to an AI-first market data and insights architecture, Futurum’s Intelligence Platform sets a high bar of disruption, while legacy advisory firms face sizable challenges to pivot away from inefficient and outdated business models.

Through the announced strategic collaboration, G2’s unique data from more than 3 million verified reviews across 2,000+ software categories will be fully integrated into the Futurum Intelligence Platform, Futurum’s proprietary digital platform delivering market intelligence to the world’s largest and most influential technology companies. Subscribed users of Futurum’s Intelligence Platform will gain access to the Futurum Signal report, powered in part by G2 Data.

G2’s unmatched datasets—including authentic user reviews and ratings, software marketplace taxonomy information, and other buyer insights such as web traffic and a firmographic-level view of buying signals—will integrate into the platform’s evaluation engine. Using the G2 foundational input, the evaluation model, titled Futurum Signal, will assess a given vendor's long-term viability, innovation, and market momentum.

Designed for today’s technology decision-makers, Futurum Intelligence Platform provides users access to real-time, interactive data-driven insights on enterprise technology trends, vendors, and products. It combines market data, technology decision-maker sentiment, and competitive positioning—all paired with Futurum’s research and advisory sources. Coupled with the G2 Data, Futurum’s Intelligence Platform offers an unparalleled AI-enhanced experience now used by Fortune 500 technology leaders. Infusing the vast proprietary content Futurum had developed over nearly a decade, spanning across numerous industries and verticals, has resulted in an enriched AI engine uniquely designed to enhance a user’s ability to access the most insightful market data and actionable insight.

"At G2, we're focused on helping businesses reach their peak potential in the age of AI by arming them with trusted data to make more informed decisions — from choosing which software to purchase, to driving smarter investment and go-to-market strategies,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO of G2. “Through our partnership, Futurum's rich intelligence will now be fused with G2's extensive and unique datasets rooted in authentic user feedback and buyer behavior. Together, we're creating a more comprehensive, transparent view of the software landscape overlaid with a new type of analysis to help technology decision-makers take action with confidence, moving at the speed of AI.”

Futurum, from its inception, has aggressively sought to disrupt a slow-moving industry that has the critical responsibility of evaluating and recommending the most disruptive technologies to the world’s most important businesses and industries. Today, this process is too manual, too difficult, and too backward-looking,” said Daniel Newman, CEO of Futurum. “Futurum’s AI and intelligence platform is designed to remove friction, enable IT vendors and decision makers to make better forward-looking decisions, and deliver value in real time. With exclusive access to G2's market-leading Voice of Customer data, we can reimagine evaluations and enable enterprises to maximize the possibilities in an AI-powered future.”

Watch the Partnership Announcement Video here: https://youtu.be/8DLgmvTz8XY

