APA Polling Shows Half of Adults Have Cut Back on Social Media Usage in 2025

Washington, D.C., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new polling from the American Psychiatric Association (APA), Americans’ relationship with technology is complicated: even as 62% of adults get anxious without access to their phone, two in five are cutting back on phone time overall. Meanwhile, 50% have actively limited their social media usage in 2025.

A plurality of those polled are neutral (44%) when it comes to social media’s impact on their own mental health, although they’re more likely to say it does more harm than good (32%) than the opposite (24%). Less than a third of parents (28%) believe social media has had a negative impact on their children’s mental health. 42% of adults believe social media has hurt society at large, and 38% believe it has harmed political discourse.

While many adults (43%) did not interact with mental-health focused content on social media, compared to APA polling fielded in March 2024, more Americans are now accessing this information, specifically:

38% have seen people share their mental health experiences on social media, compared with 30% in 2024.

29% have learned about mental health disorders on social media, compared to 22% in 2024.

Of the adults using social media for mental health information, users are more likely to say they find it on YouTube (36%) or Facebook (29%) than other platforms. Men were more likely (44%) than women (28%) to find mental health information on YouTube or Instagram.

“We’re encouraged to see a growing conversation about mental health on social media,” said APA President Theresa M. Miskimen Rivera, M.D. “At the same time, it’s important to make sure that the sources of this information are consistent with accurate evidence-based medical materials, and to consult a psychiatrist or other mental health professional if you feel like you need help.”

According to the poll, about 17% of Americans have talked to a professional about mental health information they’ve seen on social media, with younger people more likely to have broached the conversation with a doctor than those over 45.

The poll results come from APA’s Healthy Minds Poll, fielded online by Morning Consult June 25-27, 2025, among a sample of 2,202 adults in the United States.

Journalists who wish to access a full copy of the results should email press@psych.org. APA’s Healthy Minds Monthly tracks timely mental health issues throughout the year, see past Healthy Minds polls.

American Psychiatric Association

The American Psychiatric Association, founded in 1844, is the oldest medical association in the country. The APA is also the largest psychiatric association in the world with more than 39,200 physician members specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention and research of mental illness. APA’s vision is to ensure access to quality psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit www.psychiatry.org.