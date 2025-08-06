Beyond Gene Therapy: Pyruvate Kinase Activators (Agios, Novo Nordisk) Offer a New Route to Address Hemoglobin, VOCs, and Transfusion Burden in Sickle Cell Disease

EXTON, PA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest findings from Spherix Global Insights’ syndicated Market Dynamix™ service, the US sickle cell disease (SCD) market is approaching a pivotal juncture, with gene therapies and novel oral agents, including pyruvate kinase (PK) activators, garnering heightened enthusiasm among treating hematologists. While the promise of innovation is substantial, real-world barriers in access, adherence, and patient support continue to temper expectations.

SCD is marked by chronic hemolytic anemia and recurrent vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs), driven in part by the reduced lifespan and impaired function of red blood cells. By targeting red blood cell energy metabolism, PK activators such as mitapivat (Agios) and etavopivat (Novo Nordisk) aim to enhance ATP production and reduce 2,3-DPG levels, thereby improving red blood cell survival, oxygen affinity, and resilience against sickling. This metabolic modulation, physicians note, offers a fundamentally different – and potentially complementary – pathway to existing disease-modifying agents.

Surveyed hematologists see these agents as particularly promising for their ability to address multiple clinical challenges simultaneously: raising hemoglobin, reducing transfusion dependence, and decreasing VOC frequency. On average, physicians report that roughly 40% of their SCD patients could be appropriate candidates for PK activator therapy, with potential utility in both transfusion-dependent and non-transfusion-dependent populations. Oral administration, favorable safety profiles, and the opportunity for earlier intervention further enhance their appeal.

Still, while enthusiasm runs high, physicians stress the importance of long-term efficacy and safety data, particularly regarding sustained hemoglobin improvement and meaningful VOC reduction. Many anticipate that, if approved, PK activators will be incorporated into combination approaches or used to bridge patients to curative options such as gene therapy.

As the treatment paradigm evolves, hematologists continue to seek therapies that can be integrated into real-world care with minimal burden, offering both efficacy and convenience. The growing interest in PK activation reflects a broader shift toward diversifying mechanisms of action to better address the multifaceted nature of SCD.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

