New Aegis Therapies Website Showcases Expanding Strategic Network

Frisco, TX, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frisco, TX, July __, 2025 – Guided by our mission to inspire change, impact lives and innovate to drive success, Aegis Therapies® has grown our strategic network to include not only outcomes-driven therapy, but also wellness, restorative care, marketing, management and consulting solutions.

We’re excited to announce the launch of a new website that will showcase this expanding network of innovative solutions and make it easier for our clients to explore the services and support that will help them reach their clinical and business goals.

“Our first priority is providing life-changing care for the people we serve and supporting our clients by helping them reach their clinical, operational and financial goals,” said Martha Schram, President and CEO. “Our new website is an extension of that commitment—offering a centralized platform where clients can easily discover the full range of services and resources we offer to help them drive better outcomes and long-term success.”

Our strategic network includes:

Aegis Therapies® – Innovative, outcomes-driven rehabilitation services

EnerG™ by Aegis – Dynamic wellness, activities and restorative care programs

At Home With Aegis – Skilled in-home rehabilitation therapy

Senior Living Therapy and Wellness – Outpatient therapy and wellness services for senior living and active adult communities

Healthcraft Creative Solutions® – Award-winning marketing and analytics support

Health Advisory Partners – Therapy management solutions, MDS coding support and one-on-one guidance to help optimize business growth

We invite you to explore the new website and learn more about the innovative companies that make up the Aegis Therapies® network: https://aegistherapies.com/

About Aegis Therapies

Aegis Therapies® is one of the nation’s leading providers of rehabilitation and wellness services. Our strategic solutions fulfills our mission of inspiring change, impacting lives and innovating to drive success. Through insightful methodologies and strategic partnerships, we challenge the status quo, improve care delivery and support our clients’ success.

