Pixalate’s Q2 2025 Global Connected TV Device Market Share Reports: Roku Leads in North America (37%) and LATAM (45%), Samsung No. 1 in EMEA (33%), Xiaomi Leads in APAC (24%)

London, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Global Q2 2025 Connected TV (CTV) Device Market Share Reports. The reports include country-level data for the United States , United Kingdom , Canada , and Mexico , as well as regional reports for North America , EMEA , LATAM , APAC , and Global .

Pixalate’s CTV Device Market Share Reports analyze advertising data to break down the top CTV devices in each country by estimated quarterly market share. Market Share of Voice (SOV) is calculated based on the percentage of open programmatic ads sold on specific devices in each country during a given quarter, as measured by Pixalate.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 23 billion global open programmatic ad transactions on CTV devices from Q2 2024 to Q2 2025 to compile this research.

Key Findings (Countries):

U.S.:

Roku led in CTV device market share in the USA (37%), followed by Amazon Fire TV (17%), Samsung Smart TV (12%), Apple (12%), and LG (7%), rounding out the top 5





Canada:

Roku led in CTV device market share with 32% SOV, followed by Apple (29%), Amazon Fire TV (19%), Samsung (6%), and TCL (3%) QoQ Growth : Apple TV (16% QoQ), Roku (29% QoQ)



UK:

Samsung led in CTV device market share with 32% SOV, followed by Amazon Fire TV (24%), Roku (19%), LG (7%), and Apple TV (6%) Apple TV saw CTV market share decrease by 24% QoQ Samsung (5%) gained QoQ market share







Mexico:

Roku led in CTV device market share with 74%, followed by Samsung (11%), LG (3%), TCL (2%), and Amazon (2%) QoQ Growth : TCL (188%), Roku (<1% QoQ), and LG (+74% QoQ)

Key Findings (Regional):



Global:

Roku led in CTV device market share in North America (37%) and LATAM (45%)

Xiaomi led in APAC (24%)





North America:

Roku led in CTV device market share in North America (37%), followed by Amazon (17%), Apple (12%), Samsung (12%), and LG (7%)

APAC:

Xiaomi (24%) led in CTV device market share in APAC, followed by Apple (15%), Roku (12%), TCL (9%), and Samsung Smart TV (6%)





LATAM

Roku (45%) led in CTV device market share in LATAM, followed by TCL (12%), LG (12%), Samsung Smart TV (8%), and Aiwa (7%)

EMEA

Samsung Smart TV (33%) led in CTV device market share in EMEA, followed by LG (14%), Amazon (14%), Roku (11%), and Xiaomi (8%)

