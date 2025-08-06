Bestcoin Wins 2025 BONK Hackathon – Next 100M+ Token on Bonk.fun?

New York, NY, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The BONK core team today announced Bestcoin ($BEST) as the overall winner of the 2025 BONK Hackathon, the largest competition inside Solana’s fast-growing BONK ecosystem. The victory brings $140,000 in BONK funding plus ongoing strategic support from BONK’s ecosystem.



“This award shows that community and trust are the best product in the memecoin space,” said John Locke, Bestcoin’s community lead. “We built a simple flywheel that rewards every holder, and the market saw the huge impact this will have in the future.”



Why Bestcoin Might Just Be the Best Coin… Ever.



• Revenue on every trade – A 1 percent transaction fee flows back to Bestcoin’s treasury (half in SOL, half in BEST). For every $1 million in trading volume, the project earns roughly $10,000 automatically. All SOL collected to date has been used to buy back and burn BEST, reducing supply and supporting price.



• Partnership with Ranger Finance – Bestcoin now earns a share of Ranger’s trading fees and gains access to the platform’s listing fund, adding another income stream. More integrations like this are coming soon, according to the team.



• Ecosystem momentum – BONK reinvests 1 percent of its own revenue into top pairs; Bestcoin already ranks in the top fifteen, attracting fresh liquidity and ensuring good chart support.



Roadmap Highlights



* First exchange listings under negotiation



* New flywheels aimed at driving additional fee revenue



* Community growth targets: 10,000+ holders, $5 million in daily volume, and a march toward a $100 million market cap



About Bestcoin



Bestcoin ($BEST) is a community-driven memecoin on Solana that turns every trade into fuel for its own growth. A 1 percent fee funds continuous buy-backs, burns, and grassroots initiatives, creating a self-reinforcing cycle designed to reward long-term supporters. Bestcoin is verified on CoinMarketCap, Jupiter Strict List, Binance Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, OKX Wallet and other major platforms.



For More Information:



Website: https://ww:w.bestcoin.club/



Twitter X: https://x.com/BestcoinBonk



