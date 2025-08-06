Slalom Collaborates with OpenAI to Provide ChatGPT to the Entire U.S. Federal Workforce

SEATTLE, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced an expansion to its services partnership with OpenAI.

Today, OpenAI for Government announced a new partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to launch a transformative initiative. For the next year, ChatGPT Enterprise will be available to the entire federal executive branch workforce for the nominal cost of $1 per agency.

In collaboration with OpenAI, Slalom experts will help federal agencies bring AI into their everyday work in a smart and responsible way.

“At Slalom, we’ve spent decades helping organizations deploy technology responsibly, and we’re channeling that experience into helping government employees innovate sustainably, scale efficiently, and love what they do,” said Brian Turner, Executive President at Slalom. “People trust Slalom because we have an unwavering commitment to do what’s right. We prioritize dependable, ethical deployment and enablement every step of the way.”

Slalom will guide agency leaders with AI coaching and workshops, teach teams how to best leverage ChatGPT, and support them with playbooks, training sessions, and hackathons to spark innovation. In addition, Slalom will track progress, measure results, and help agencies build and use AI to make government services faster, smarter, and more efficient.

