Infoblox Appoints Cybersecurity Luminary Phil Venables to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox, a leader in cloud networking and security services, today announced the appointment of Phil Venables to its board of directors. A globally respected cybersecurity and risk expert, Venables brings over 30 years of experience advising Fortune 100 companies, government agencies and venture-backed startups on security, operational risk, compliance and AI innovation.

Venables is currently a partner at Ballistic Ventures, where he invests in and advises early-stage cybersecurity companies, and serves as a strategic security advisor at Google, helping drive cloud, AI and security strategy across the company. He is also a senior advisor at Warburg Pincus, supporting private equity investments in technology and cybersecurity.

“Phil is one of the most experienced and respected security leaders in the world, with a rare combination of operational depth and visionary insight,” said Scott Harrell, CEO of Infoblox. “His expertise across cloud, cybersecurity, AI and enterprise risk is invaluable as we continue to innovate and scale our platform. We are honored to welcome him to the board to help further our market leadership in DNS security.”

In addition to his operational leadership, Venables is deeply engaged in public-private collaboration, education, and policy. He currently serves on:

The Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board of NIST

The Security and Technology Advisory Board at MITRE

The Council on Foreign Relations

The Board of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering





He also serves on the boards of leading private sector companies, including:

HackerOne

Interos.ai

Veza

Board Advisor to Plaid





From 2021 to 2025, Venables also served on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology at the White House, where he drove multiple initiatives from cyber resilience and the future of AI, through to improvements in scientific communications.

Prior to his current roles, Venables was the first chief information security officer (CISO) of Google Cloud, where he built and led global teams focused on security, privacy and compliance. Earlier in his career, he served as a partner at Goldman Sachs, where he held multiple executive roles, including CISO, chief operational risk officer and board director. He also held senior security and engineering positions in the finance, energy and technology sectors.

“I’m thrilled to join the board of Infoblox at such a pivotal time,” said Venables. “As threats become more personalized and complex, Protective DNS must be at the foundation of an intelligent and preemptive cybersecurity strategy. Infoblox’s commitment to unifying networking and security—and its industry leadership in secure DNS—are critical to enabling and protecting modern enterprises.”

Venables holds undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in computer science, formal methods and cryptography from the University of York and The Queen’s College at Oxford University. He is a Chartered Engineer, Chartered Scientist and a Fellow of both the British Computer Society, and a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Information Security.

