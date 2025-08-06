Debbie Peikes, an Expert in Health Care Analytics and Evaluation, Joins the American Institutes for Research

Arlington, Va., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debbie Peikes, a nationally recognized leader in health care analytics and evaluation, has joined the American Institutes for Research (AIR) as vice president for evaluation, methods, and analytics in AIR’s Health Division. Peikes has more than 25 years of experience in the public and private sectors developing and using evidence to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and drive health care transformation.

“Debbie Peikes has spent her career harnessing data and evidence to improve health care systems, so they better meet the needs of all stakeholders,” said Timothy Hill, AIR senior vice president, who leads the Health Division. “We are pleased that she has brought her expertise, knowledge, and commitment to AIR as we seek to partner with our clients and communities to improve lives and expand opportunities for all.”

Peikes spent over two decades at Mathematica—including 10 years as a senior fellow—where she led and conducted major federal evaluations for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and the Social Security Administration. Most recently, she has held executive roles in the private sector, including vice president for measurement and evaluation at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts; research advisor to the chief medical officer of agilon health; and vice president of health care research at Humana.

She brings deep expertise to AIR in mixed-methods evaluation, advanced analytics, predictive modeling, implementation science, survey design, and real-world evidence. She has comprehensive knowledge of traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage, commercial insurance, value-based care, primary and chronic care, care management, disability policy, consumer experience, pharmacy, and methodological innovation.

“The health care landscape is facing critical challenges related to affordability, access, and quality. There is a growing need for meaningful data and rigorous research to inform decision making about policy and practice,” Peikes said. “I am excited to be a part of the outstanding team at AIR and collaborate with its clients and partners to make the health care system work for everyone.”

Peikes earned her Ph.D., Master of Public Administration, and Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University. She has authored about 300 publications, reports, and presentations, and regularly provides peer review for leading journals. Her work has earned awards from AcademyHealth, the National Institute for Health Care Management, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Peikes is a member of the Board of Governors for the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute; serves on the board of Princeton University’s health system; and is on several scientific advisory committees. She has also taught graduate-level evaluation methods at Princeton.

The Evaluation, Methods, and Analytics program in AIR’s Health Division includes health economists, data scientists, and qualitative researchers who work with public and private clients to implement and monitor alternative payment models, demonstrations, interventions, and programs, and assess their impact on health care access, quality, and cost. Learn more about the Health Division work on the AIR website.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

