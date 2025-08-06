Pritzker Military Museum & Library Names Scott D. English as President

Kenosha, Wisconsin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library‘s (PMML) Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Scott D. English as President effective August 18, 2025. Under the direction of the Board of Directors, English will provide supervision and control of the business and affairs of the PMML, located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He will also lead efforts to expand operations and develop long-term strategies for the organization.

“We’re honored to welcome Scott to the PMML,” said LTC Jennifer Pritzker USA (RET), PMML Founder and Chairwoman. “The Board of Directors has made an outstanding choice. With his deep experience in both business and historical education, Scott is uniquely positioned to enhance our public programming and expand our reach and for generations to come. We look forward to the vision and energy he will bring to our mission.”

Most recently, English served as Executive Director of the American Philatelic Society (APS), the world’s largest nonprofit organization for stamp collectors. He also managed the American Philatelic Research Library (APRL), which houses the world’s most extensive philatelic literature collection. The library, with its four miles of shelving, includes more than 23,000 book titles, 5,700 journal titles, catalogs, government documents, and archival and research materials.

During his tenure at the APS and APRL, English led several transformational initiatives, including eliminating a $5.4 million mortgage on the Society’s Match Factory headquarters and the creation of A Philatelic Memorial of the Holocaust exhibit, built around the student-led Holocaust Stamp Project representing 11 million lives lost. He also expanded digital access to collections and modernized membership outreach and retention.

Before the APS, English held key leadership positions in public service. As Chief Operating Officer of the South Carolina Department of Education, he oversaw operational efficiency and policy implementation. Notably, he helped grow the state’s Virtual School Program from 7,000 to 48,000 students.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott English as the new President of the PMML. His proven track record as an entrepreneur and visionary leader makes him the ideal person to guide the organization into its next chapter of growth and impact,” said Susan Rifkin, Chief Non-Profit Officer, who oversees Pritzker Military non-profit entities.

A lifelong advocate of historical education and civic engagement, English is deeply committed to preserving military history and honoring those who have served.

“At the heart of this institution is the citizen-soldier, ordinary Americans who answered extraordinary calls to serve. Their stories, especially from the Cold War era, remind us of what’s at stake in a free society,” said Scott English, “As we deepen our roots in Kenosha and reach across the globe, our mission remains clear: honor the past, educate the present, and inspire the future.”

Located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Pritzker Military Museum & Library collections consist of just over 40,000 artifacts and over 65,000 book titles. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and programs. With national and global reach, the Museum & Library aims to share the stories of those who served, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect.

