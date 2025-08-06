New Ranger RB30T Wheel Balancer Easily Handles Virtually Any Vehicle Wheel

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new RB30T hybrid wheel balancer from Ranger Division of BendPak was engineered to take on the biggest, heaviest truck and bus wheel assemblies without sacrificing the precision needed to balance passenger vehicle wheels. Operators move easily between light-duty and heavy-duty applications with the push of a button. The balancer’s integrated pneumatic wheel lift handles the heavy lifting, improving ergonomics and reducing the risk of injuries.

“The new RB30T wheel balancer can do it all,” says Sean Price, director of product development. “Its versatility makes the RB30T a great choice not just for heavy-duty fleets and repair garages, but also for high-volume tire shops and mixed fleets.”

Whether working with buses, semi-trucks, OTR applications, light-duty trucks or cars, the RB30T delivers the power and accuracy needed to balance wheels quickly and without guesswork. With truck or car mode a button away, seamless transitions can be made between wheel types without extra steps or recalibration. Boasting a fully re-engineered platform, the balancer is rated for maximum capacity of 330 pounds and can handle tire diameters of up to 49.25 inches and widths up to 20 inches. Cycle times are equally impressive: just 7 seconds for car wheels and around 20 seconds for full truck assemblies.

The brain of the RB30T is the Ranger Drive-Check™ system, a smart balancing technology that simulates real-world conditions and discerns even the subtlest vibrations before they show up on the road. This high-sensitivity detection is backed by a 64-bit microprocessor and a full suite of quartz piezoelectric sensors that measure across longitudinal, transverse, and shear axes. Once an imbalance is detected, the RB30T automatically recommends the most efficient correction.

This machine is also built tough: A rugged ribbed nylon-fiber drive belt and counter-weighted flywheel system deliver smooth operation under extreme loads, while the three-phase motor and solid-state phase converter ensure consistent torque with less maintenance.

The RB30T comes equipped with a full multi-piece commercial mounting kit, including all necessary cones and adapters to start balancing immediately. The spacious top tray holds an arsenal of wheel weights, while side shelves and cone pegs keep everything organized and ready for rapid-fire balancing.

The RB30T wheel balancer is available as a stand-alone equipment purchase or with the new Ranger Select package that includes professional installation and training.

Learn more about the Ranger RB30T wheel balancer at bendpak.com/rb30t or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/491cb2a1-a887-4fe7-bf6e-13444eb4523b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdd44304-524d-4fb2-879a-a4b3c1b2c2f5