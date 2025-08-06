Infinidat Wins 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Award for the InfiniBox™ SSA G4 Enterprise Storage Solution

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Infinidat as a winner of a 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Award. Infinidat is being recognized for the innovation of the InfiniBox™ SSA G4 all-flash solution for primary storage in the “Storage–Enterprise” category. In addition, Infinidat’s InfuzeOS™ Cloud Edition was also named a Finalist in the “Storage–Cloud” category.

In addition to CRN’s Tech Innovators Awards, Infinidat has also been recognized in the CRN Best of the Channel Awards 2025: The Finalists. Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat, is a Finalist in the “Best Channel Visionary of the Year – Vendor/Distributor” category. Mitch Diodato, Global Channel Leader at Infinidat, is a Finalist in the “Best Channel Chief of the Year” category. Lynsy Marshall, Senior Field & Channel Marketing Manager at Infinidat, is a Finalist in the “Best Emerging Leader of the Year” category. The inaugural CRN Best of the Channel Awards program recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of visionary channel leaders, teams and companies within the IT channel.

Infinidat’s Tech Innovation Leads the Way in Enterprise Storage

“We’re extremely excited to be the winner of a 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Award for our InfiniBox SSA G4 solution and to be shortlisted as a Finalist for our InfuzeOS Cloud Edition. The InfiniBox SSA G4 solution has become widely recognized as the most innovative all-flash storage solution on the market today for high-end enterprises,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “We are on such a winning streak of awards for our next-generation InfiniBox G4 family and broad portfolio of hybrid multi-cloud and cyber resilient storage solutions that it affirms and validates how game-changing our next-gen enterprise storage and next-gen data protection solutions are for the enterprise market.”

The InfiniBox SSA G4 delivers up to 2.5X the performance of the 3rd generation of the InfiniBox SSA and delivers latency as low as 35 microseconds. The InfiniBox® G4 series introduced a new set of foundational elements, powered by InfuzeOS™, Infinidat’s software defined storage OS. New controller nodes powered by AMD EPYC CPUs add 31% more cores per controller (x3), and power is reduced by 20% per core.

The InfiniBox SSA G4 all-flash solution provides a scale-up architecture with 60%, 80% and 100% populated models. Infinidat’s all-flash SSA G4 has available capacity from hundreds of TBs to multi petabytes with full enterprise capabilities. The F1400T InfiniBox SSA G4 family provides a 14RU form factor with comprehensive high-end enterprise features that fit into a customer's industry standard rack and starts at 155TB and scales up to 3PB of effective storage capacity. The SSA G4 F1400T family can be installed in existing data center racks or at a colocation facility.

With InfuzeOS Cloud Edition, Infinidat put its comprehensive, software-defined storage capabilities into the public cloud to enable and support the hybrid multi-cloud storage deployments of enterprise customers for Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS environments. Equipped with intelligent automation unique to Infinidat, the InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA systems that reside on-premises simply see the public cloud as if it is another InfiniBox platform. This software-based solution works on Infinidat’s existing third-generation InfiniBox as well as on the new-generation InfiniBox G4 family of storage solutions.

CRN’s Tech Innovators Awards Honor Innovation, Partner Success and Customer Impact

“Each of the 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Awards winners is a standout offering that reimagines what’s possible in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Each creates the opportunity to build bold solutions that solve real-world challenges for end users and drive success for channel partners. We congratulate our winners for their commitment to innovation, partner success, and customer impact, and we can’t wait to see how they continue to push technology boundaries forward.”

The annual CRN awards spotlight innovative technology vendors in the IT channel. The winners were selected in 33 distinct technology categories across areas such as cloud, storage, networking, and security by a panel of CRN editors after closely reviewing hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. They select winners based on multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner technology needs. The Tech Innovators Award winners will be featured in the August issue of CRN.

Resources

The following are links to more details about Infinidat’s award-winning all-flash storage solution and additional resources:

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

About Infinidat

