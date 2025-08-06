US Payments Forum Publishes Guidance on eCommerce and Mobile Payments Security in New Resources

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers increasingly turn to online and mobile platforms for payment transactions, securing digital payments has never been more critical. Mobile commerce alone is projected to reach $4.01 trillion and account for 59% of total retail eCommerce sales in 2025. To support this growing ecosystem, the U.S. Payments Forum has released two new resources offering comprehensive guidance on technologies and best practices that help mitigate threats to digital payment transactions.

“Security is the foundation upon which trust in and adoption of digital payments rest,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “These new resources go beyond high-level guidance—they provide actionable insights into technologies like tokenization, biometrics, and secure card provisioning, along with fraud management strategies to help the industry stay ahead of evolving threats. By equipping stakeholders with both technical and operational best practices, we aim to strengthen defenses and promote a more resilient digital payments landscape.”

Guidance on Mobile and Contactless Payments Security

The new white paper, “Leading Practices for Securing Mobile and Contactless Payments,” details crucial security mechanisms, including:

Tokenization : providing details on both network tokenization and merchant tokenization that are used with digital wallets and card-on-file transactions

: providing details on both network tokenization and merchant tokenization that are used with digital wallets and card-on-file transactions Biometrics : outlining the types of biometrics used in payments and implementation challenges and solutions

: outlining the types of biometrics used in payments and implementation challenges and solutions Secure Card Provisioning: discussing security considerations for built-in and third-party wallets, tokenization, and mechanisms used for cardholder identification and verification

discussing security considerations for built-in and third-party wallets, tokenization, and mechanisms used for cardholder identification and verification Fraud Management & Account Takeover Prevention: including discussion of different forms of account takeover and the technologies used to detect and prevent fraud.





The white paper also highlights the importance of consumer education and industry-wide collaboration to support secure mobile and contactless transactions.

EMV® 3-D Secure Resource Briefs

The “EMV 3-D Secure Resource Briefs” is an ongoing series of concise primers on trending topics in payments fraud. The series will provide an overview of EMV 3-D Secure (EMV 3DS), the benefits of and use cases for using EMV 3DS, and current adoption issues.

The two resources were developed by the Mobile and Touchless Payments Working Committee and Payments Fraud Working Committee, respectively. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

