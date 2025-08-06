Kalon Surf Becomes Fully Family-Owned: A Decade of Passion Culminates in Costa Rican Retreat Milestone

Dominical, Puntarenas, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalon Surf, the acclaimed 5-star boutique surf retreat on Costa Rica's Pacific coast, today announced its transition to full family ownership. Founders Kjeld Schigt and Silene Vega Delgado have acquired complete control from early partner Huub Stokman, marking a full-circle moment for the business that began as a dream in 2010.





Drone view of Kalon Surf Luxury Resort Costa Rica

What started with two suitcases, a surfboard, and a bold pivot from corporate careers—Kjeld from roles at BP, Heineken, and Unilever, and Silene from finance post-MBA—has evolved into a thriving haven for surf enthusiasts and wellness seekers. Overcoming construction delays, legal hurdles, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Kalon Surf has grown from 6 rooms to 12 luxurious accommodations, supported by a dedicated team of over 30.

"This isn't just a business update; it's a legacy we're building for our family and guests," said Kjeld Schigt, Co-Founder of Kalon Surf. "From our first waves in Costa Rica to raising our boys here, Kalon has always been about creating joy, connection, and intention. Full ownership energizes us to elevate sustainability and guest experiences even further."

The amicable agreement with Huub Stokman, finalized after a respectful three-hour meeting in February, honors his foundational role while paving the way for Kalon Surf's next chapter. The retreat remains committed to its core: unforgettable surf sessions, farm-to-table dining, and serene escapes that inspire lasting memories.

"As we look ahead, we're more passionate than ever about sharing this slice of paradise," added Silene Vega Delgado, Co-Founder. "Kalon Surf is our home, and we're excited to welcome back old friends and new adventurers."

View from Kalon Surf Resort

About Kalon Surf



Kalon Surf is a family-owned, 5-star boutique surf retreat in Dominical, Costa Rica, offering personalized surf coaching, luxury accommodations, and wellness experiences. Founded in 2010, it blends adventure, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality for guests worldwide.=

Media Contact



Kjeld Schigt / Silene Vega Delgado

Kalon Surf

Email: media@kalonsurf.com

Phone: +19493426215

Website: https://kalonsurf.com







