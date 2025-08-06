Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Digitalization and Automation Advancements are Leading the Way

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Material Type (Metal, Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Other Material Types), By Application (Fuel Storage Tank, Chemical Storage Tank), By Storage Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market is valued at USD 36.5 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 7.6% to reach global sales of USD 70.5 billion in 2034







The bulk petroleum and chemical storage market involves the storage of large volumes of petroleum products and chemicals in specialized facilities. This market is crucial for ensuring the supply and distribution of these materials to various industries. The market is driven by the need for safe and efficient storage, regulatory compliance, and strategic reserves.



Key market segments include petroleum storage, chemical storage, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage. These facilities use various types of tanks, pipelines, and terminals for storage and handling. The market is characterized by strict safety standards, environmental regulations, and technological advancements in storage and handling.



Geographically, the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market is concentrated in regions with significant oil and gas reserves, industrial clusters, and major ports. The market is influenced by global energy demand, economic conditions, and geopolitical factors.



Key Insights Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market

Digitalization and Automation: Increasing use of digital technologies for monitoring, control, and inventory management of storage facilities.

Sustainable Storage Practices: Growing focus on reducing environmental impact through improved containment, emission control, and waste management.

Safety and Security Enhancements: Implementation of advanced safety and security systems to prevent accidents and unauthorized access.

Expansion of LNG Storage: Increasing demand for LNG storage due to the growing use of natural gas as a cleaner energy source.

Energy Demand: Global energy demand drives the need for petroleum storage

Chemical Industry Growth: Expansion of the chemical industry requires storage for raw materials and finished products.

Strategic Reserves: Governments and companies maintain strategic reserves for energy security and supply stability.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations drive investment in safe and compliant storage facilities.

Environmental Risks: Storage facilities pose environmental risks, including spills and leaks

Safety Hazards: Handling hazardous materials requires strict safety protocols

High Capital Investment: Building and maintaining storage facilities requires significant capital investment.

Regulatory Complexity: Navigating complex regulations can be challenging

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024 - 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage.

Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2024 - 2034.

Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2024 - 2034.

Short and long-term Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage market, Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage supply chain analysis.

Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage trade analysis, Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage market price analysis, Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage market news and developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 36.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 70.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Vitol Tank Terminals International BV

Royal Vopak N.V.

Buckeye Partners

Shawcor Ltd.

Containment Solutions Inc.

CST Industries Inc.

Superior Tank Inc.

Delta Oil B.V

L.F. Manufacturing Inc.

Synalloy Corporation

Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH

ZCL Composites Inc.

Denali Incorporated

Snyder Industries Inc.

McDermott International Inc.

Kinder Morgan Inc.

Oiltanking GmbH

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P.

Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.

Valero Energy Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Phillips 66 Company

Chevron Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd

TotalEnergies SE

Occidental Petroleum Corporation .

Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Metal

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Other Material Types

By Application

Fuel Storage Tank

Chemical Storage Tank

By Storage Type

Open Top Tanks

Fixed Roof Tanks

Floating Roof Tanks

Other Storage Types

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0bp9s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment