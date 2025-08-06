Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Digitalization and Automation Advancements are Leading the Way

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Material Type (Metal, Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Other Material Types), By Application (Fuel Storage Tank, Chemical Storage Tank), By Storage Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market is valued at USD 36.5 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 7.6% to reach global sales of USD 70.5 billion in 2034
The bulk petroleum and chemical storage market involves the storage of large volumes of petroleum products and chemicals in specialized facilities. This market is crucial for ensuring the supply and distribution of these materials to various industries. The market is driven by the need for safe and efficient storage, regulatory compliance, and strategic reserves.
Key market segments include petroleum storage, chemical storage, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage. These facilities use various types of tanks, pipelines, and terminals for storage and handling. The market is characterized by strict safety standards, environmental regulations, and technological advancements in storage and handling.
Geographically, the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market is concentrated in regions with significant oil and gas reserves, industrial clusters, and major ports. The market is influenced by global energy demand, economic conditions, and geopolitical factors.
Key Insights Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market
- Digitalization and Automation: Increasing use of digital technologies for monitoring, control, and inventory management of storage facilities.
- Sustainable Storage Practices: Growing focus on reducing environmental impact through improved containment, emission control, and waste management.
- Safety and Security Enhancements: Implementation of advanced safety and security systems to prevent accidents and unauthorized access.
- Expansion of LNG Storage: Increasing demand for LNG storage due to the growing use of natural gas as a cleaner energy source.
- Energy Demand: Global energy demand drives the need for petroleum storage
- Chemical Industry Growth: Expansion of the chemical industry requires storage for raw materials and finished products.
- Strategic Reserves: Governments and companies maintain strategic reserves for energy security and supply stability.
- Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations drive investment in safe and compliant storage facilities.
- Environmental Risks: Storage facilities pose environmental risks, including spills and leaks
- Safety Hazards: Handling hazardous materials requires strict safety protocols
- High Capital Investment: Building and maintaining storage facilities requires significant capital investment.
- Regulatory Complexity: Navigating complex regulations can be challenging
Companies Featured
- Vitol Tank Terminals International BV
- Royal Vopak N.V.
- Buckeye Partners
- Shawcor Ltd.
- Containment Solutions Inc.
- CST Industries Inc.
- Superior Tank Inc.
- Delta Oil B.V
- L.F. Manufacturing Inc.
- Synalloy Corporation
- Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH
- ZCL Composites Inc.
- Denali Incorporated
- Snyder Industries Inc.
- McDermott International Inc.
- Kinder Morgan Inc.
- Oiltanking GmbH
- Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.
- NuStar Energy L.P.
- Inter Pipeline Ltd.
- Plains All American Pipeline L.P.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
- Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
- Valero Energy Corporation
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- Phillips 66 Company
- Chevron Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.
- Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd
- TotalEnergies SE
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation .
Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market Segmentation
By Material Type
- Metal
- Carbon Fiber
- Glass Fiber
- Other Material Types
By Application
- Fuel Storage Tank
- Chemical Storage Tank
By Storage Type
- Open Top Tanks
- Fixed Roof Tanks
- Floating Roof Tanks
- Other Storage Types
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)
- The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
- South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
