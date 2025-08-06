Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine’s Tremfya Gains Momentum in Crohn’s Disease, Outpacing Eli Lilly’s Omvoh and Challenging AbbVie’s Skyrizi

EXTON, PA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crohn’s disease (CD) treatment landscape is undergoing a radical transformation as newer mechanisms of action (MOAs), particularly IL-23 inhibitors and JAK inhibitors, continue displace long-standing therapies like TNF inhibitors. With the recent FDA approvals of Tremfya (guselkumab) and Omvoh (mirikizumab), joining Skyrizi (risankizumab) earlier this year, all three IL-23 inhibitors are now commercially available for CD. Although each has been on the market for several months, new data from Spherix Global Insights indicate Tremfya is quickly emerging as a standout among US gastroenterologists.

According to the latest results from Spherix’s RealTime Dynamix™: Crohn’s Disease (US) service, IL-23 brand share reported by gastroenterologists (n=104) more than doubled year-over-year, largely at the expense of TNF inhibitors. This momentum has also begun to temper the growth of Rinvoq (upadacitinib). Furthermore, more than half of respondents now identify the IL-23 class as the most effective MOA for CD, a perception that has intensified significantly over the past year.

In a recent interview, Stephen B. Hanauer, MD, medical director of the Digestive Health Center at Northwestern Medicine and the Clifford Joseph Barborka Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, shared his perspective on the IL-23 class’s rapid rise: “The advantages of the IL-23s are really three-fold. They are highly effective. Like any other agent, they're most effective in biologic naive patients. They do have efficacy in bio-exposed patients, but slightly diminished absolute response rates. They are very safe agents and not associated with severe infections or cancer. They are also easy to administer on an every month or every other month basis.”

While IL-23s have primarily been used as second-line or later therapies, physicians increasingly express a desire to move them earlier in the treatment algorithm. In fact, nearly half of respondents would prefer to use an IL-23 first-line over alternative MOAs. As Dr. Hanauer noted, “The field is moving toward earlier treatment and that positions the IL-23s very favorably because of their safety profile and because they are considered safe in pregnancy. I think these accumulating recognitions are moving the position of the IL-23s S to first-line therapy for moderate to severe disease.” Despite payer-imposed restrictions, particularly for first-line use in biologic naïve patients, physicians anticipate broader adoption of the class as familiarity and formulary positioning improves.

Among the IL-23s, Tremfya is quickly emerging as a key contender in the US Crohn’s market, despite being the last to gain approval. According to findings from Spherix’s Launch Dynamix™: Tremfya in Crohn’s Disease (US) service, the product has seen rapid uptake, with three-quarters of surveyed gastroenterologists (n=76) reporting use within three months of launch. Tremfya has already surpassed Omvoh in reported share and is projected to double its footprint over the next six months. Physician satisfaction is strong, driven by favorable efficacy and safety ratings, and nearly one in five Tremfya prescriptions occurring in the first-line advanced setting.

A key differentiator fueling Tremfya’s adoption is its unique induction flexibility, offering both subcutaneous (SC) and intravenous (IV) options, a feature that is not currently available with the other IL-23s. Gastroenterologists also highlight Tremfya’s dual MOA, rapid symptom relief, and versatility across a broad spectrum of patient types, including those with co-existing dermatologic conditions. As one gastroenterologist shared: “I like Tremfya for patients who have coexisting conditions, like psoriasis. It works across IBD and dermatologic pathways. In general, I believe Tremfya works across all groups. I like it for young people, older people. You don't have to worry about those that have underlying cardiovascular risk factors. It has a great safety profile."​

Tremfya currently holds the highest manufacturer launch rating among IL-23s in CD, supported by strong field engagement as most gastroenterologists report recent interactions with a Tremfya representative. Overall awareness and familiarity are strong, with three-quarters of physicians indicating high unaided awareness and confidence in their knowledge of the brand.

While enthusiasm for Tremfya is evident, some barriers remain. Physicians note that multiple dosing regimens may be confusing for patients who prefer simpler options, and there remains uncertainty around insurance coverage as the product finds its footing. Nevertheless, gastroenterologists overwhelmingly agree that Tremfya fills an unmet need, offering a favorable balance of efficacy and safety compared to more established biologics. As one gastroenterologist summarized: “Tremfya helps fill an unmet need by offering strong efficacy while matching or surpassing the safety profile of older biologics like Entyvio.”

With strong early adoption, a differentiated clinical profile, and growing prescriber confidence, Tremfya is well-positioned to challenge existing players and reshape the competitive dynamics of the Crohn’s disease treatment landscape. Spherix Global Insights will continue to track its progress and emerging trends in both the US and European markets through its Launch Dynamix™ and RealTime Dynamix™ services.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and analysis addressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.