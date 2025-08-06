2025 Raise Awards Finalists Announced, Honoring Nonprofit Innovation and Impact

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneCause, a leading provider of event and online fundraising solutions, announced the finalists for the 2025 Raise Awards. Winners will be recognized at the Raise event fundraising conference, being held September 8-9 in San Antonio, TX.

Established to spotlight bold leadership in the sector, the Raise Awards honor exceptional contributions by nonprofits and individual fundraisers across three categories: Innovative Nonprofit of the Year, Storyteller of the Year, and Fundraiser of the Year. Winners receive national recognition and a cash donation from OneCause.

“This year’s Finalists prove that the best in the nonprofit sector don’t just rise to challenges—they lead through them,” said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. “In a year shaped by increased community needs, uncertainty about funding, and shifting expectations, these individuals and organizations found new ways to deliver impact. Their work is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when purpose meets perseverance.”

The 2025 Raise Awards finalists are:

Innovative Nonprofit of the Year: Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations that consistently reach for new heights and implement new ideas.

Annual revenue less than $5 million: ADA Women’s Center Cerebral Palsy, Inc. Habitat for Humanity of Lenawee County Henrico County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)



Annual revenue greater than $5 million: America On Tech The Ella Baker Center for Human Rights Radiant Health Centers Young Americans Center for Financial Education



Storyteller of the Year: Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart.

Annual revenue less than $5 million: Hope on Haven Hill Make Mental Health Matter Moody Clinic Sheep Dog Impact Assistance



Annual revenue greater than $5 million: The Center for Literacy & Learning Great Jobs KC Rebuilding Together Tourette Association of America



Fundraiser of the Year: Recognizing individuals dedicated to the donor experience and who demonstrate a tireless commitment to mission and community impact.

Christina Jones | Battered Women’s Justice Project

Ignacio Lopez | Puerto Rican Arts Alliance

Jennifer Dale | Angela Hospice

Michelle Rooks & Susan Watson | Daughters Against Alzheimer's

Melissa Aucoin | National Ovarian Cancer Coalition

Raise Awards submissions were reviewed by a committee of peer nonprofit professionals and industry experts, including former Raise Awards winners. The selection committee evaluated achievements, events, and campaigns conducted between March 2024 and March 2025.

The Raise Awards are free to enter for individual fundraisers and nonprofits of all missions and sizes. Entries for next year's awards will open in spring of 2026.

To register and learn more about Raise, the event fundraising conference, visit raise.onecause.com.

About Raise

Raise is more than a fundraising conference for nonprofits; it’s a platform for collaboration, inspiration, and putting ideas into action. Hosted by OneCause, Raise has provided dynamic speakers, engaging panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities to over 10,500 Fearless Fundraisers since 2017. Attendees learn from industry experts, discover innovative event and year-round fundraising strategies, and explore the latest trends and technology in the social sector. By fostering meaningful connections and providing valuable insights, Raise empowers organizations to increase fundraising effectiveness and drive greater mission impact.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 14,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $8 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.