Water Tower Research (WTR) Adds Krista Fitzpatrick as Director – Digital Events & Services

St. Petersburg, FL, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research LLC (www.watertowerresearch.com) is modernizing IR with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of investor relations services, research-driven content and communications, and investor engagement. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Krista Fitzpatrick has joined the firm as Director – Digital Events & Services.

Shawn Severson, WTR CEO and Co-Founder, said, “I’m excited to announce Krista Fitzpatrick as our new Director of Digital Events & Services. Krista’s extensive financial services expertise and proven client relations leadership make her an invaluable addition to our team. At Water Tower Research, we are committed to leveraging innovative digital and multimedia channels to connect with a diverse and growing investor audience. Krista’s role will be pivotal in enhancing these channels, expanding our conferences, industry symposiums, fireside chats, podcasts, and social media presence. Building on our robust research foundation, this strategic expansion will drive even more opportunities for meaningful engagement between companies and investors across our dynamic platform.”

Krista Fitzpatrick serves as Director – Digital Events & Services at Water Tower Research, where she leads the firm’s digital event strategies and multimedia initiatives. With more than 20 years of experience across financial services, capital markets, and sales leadership, Krista brings a dynamic blend of client-centric thinking, consultative sales expertise, and operational excellence to the role.

Before joining Water Tower Research, Krista held senior roles at several financial firms including Fisher Investments, Swan Global Investments, Raymond James, and Trammo. Krista has managed portfolios exceeding $250 million and supported national wholesaling teams. Her expertise spans investor relations, training and development, and designing strategic sales and service initiatives to enhance client retention.

Krista holds an MBA with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Tampa and a BS in Business Management and Finance from Johnson & Wales University.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.