Armored Vehicles Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Hybrid-Electric Armored Vehicles Gain Traction for Enhanced Efficiency and Stealth

The global armored vehicles market, valued at USD 13.1 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% to USD 26.2 billion by 2034. Rising defense budgets and security concerns drive demand for advanced, lightweight, AI-equipped vehicles. Key trends include hybrid-electric propulsion and unmanned systems.

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armored Vehicles Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Vehicle Type (Armored Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Main Battle Tanks, Tactical Truck, Bus, Others), By Platform, By System, By Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Armored Vehicles market is expanding as global defense budgets increase and security concerns escalate worldwide. Armored vehicles are crucial for military, law enforcement, and private security operations, providing enhanced protection against ballistic threats, explosives, and chemical hazards.

With rising geopolitical tensions and asymmetric warfare tactics, demand for next-generation armored vehicles with improved mobility, firepower, and survivability is growing. Additionally, the market is witnessing increased investments in unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and AI-powered autonomous combat systems, revolutionizing battlefield operations.

In 2024, the market saw strong demand for lightweight, high-maneuverability armored vehicles, particularly for rapid deployment forces. Hybrid-electric armored vehicles emerged as a key trend, reducing fuel consumption and thermal visibility. AI-driven combat assistance systems enhanced target acquisition and situational awareness, improving battlefield effectiveness. The integration of active protection systems (APS) became a standard feature in modern armored vehicles, countering anti-tank threats. Additionally, increased adoption of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) provided military forces with remote reconnaissance and combat capabilities.

By 2025 and beyond, armored vehicles will continue to evolve with autonomous and semi-autonomous capabilities, reducing the need for direct human operation in high-risk combat zones. Quantum communication systems will enhance secure battlefield communication, minimizing cyber threats. The use of additive manufacturing (3D printing) will optimize production, allowing for faster development of lightweight, high-strength vehicle components. AI-powered predictive maintenance will enable real-time diagnostics, improving fleet readiness. The expansion of unmanned armored convoys will enhance logistics and supply chain security in military operations.

Key Insights Armored Vehicles Market

  • Rise of lightweight, high-mobility armored vehicles for rapid deployment forces.
  • Growing adoption of hybrid-electric propulsion for fuel efficiency and stealth.
  • Integration of active protection systems (APS) for enhanced survivability.
  • Development of AI-powered autonomous and semi-autonomous combat vehicles.
  • Expansion of 3D-printed armor components for cost-effective manufacturing.
  • Increasing global defense spending and modernization programs.
  • Rising asymmetric warfare threats requiring advanced vehicle protection.
  • Technological advancements in AI, sensors, and autonomous vehicle control.
  • Growing demand for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for remote operations.
  • High costs of next-generation armored vehicles limiting procurement budgets.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value in 202513.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value by 203426.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • BAE Systems
  • Oshkosh Corporation
  • International Armored Group
  • General Dynamics Land Systems
  • Textron Inc.
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
  • INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • IVECO S.p.A.
  • Lenco Armored Vehicles Inc.
  • Navistar - Navistar International Corporation
  • Thales Group
  • STREIT Group
  • UralVagonZavod Corporation
  • Ukroboronprom
  • NORINCO - China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO)
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Hyundai Motor Company
  • Nexter Group
  • Panhard General Defense SAS
  • Plasan Sasa Ltd.
  • SABIEX International
  • Hanwha Defense Co.Ltd.

Armored Vehicles Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

  • Armored Personnel Carrier
  • Infantry Fighting Vehicle
  • Main Battle Tanks
  • Tactical Truck
  • Bus
  • Others

By Platform

  • Combat Vehicles
  • Combat Support Vehicles
  • Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

By System

  • Engine
  • Drive System
  • Ballistic Armor
  • Fire Control System (FCS)
  • Armaments
  • Ammunition Handling System
  • Countermeasure System
  • Command And Control System
  • Others

By Mobility

  • Tracked
  • Wheeled
  • 4X4
  • 6X6
  • 8X8
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)
  • The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
  • South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

