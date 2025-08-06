Armored Vehicles Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Hybrid-Electric Armored Vehicles Gain Traction for Enhanced Efficiency and Stealth

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armored Vehicles Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Vehicle Type (Armored Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Main Battle Tanks, Tactical Truck, Bus, Others), By Platform, By System, By Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Armored Vehicles Market is valued at USD 13.1 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 8.0% to reach global sales of USD 26.2 billion in 2034
The Armored Vehicles market is expanding as global defense budgets increase and security concerns escalate worldwide. Armored vehicles are crucial for military, law enforcement, and private security operations, providing enhanced protection against ballistic threats, explosives, and chemical hazards.
With rising geopolitical tensions and asymmetric warfare tactics, demand for next-generation armored vehicles with improved mobility, firepower, and survivability is growing. Additionally, the market is witnessing increased investments in unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and AI-powered autonomous combat systems, revolutionizing battlefield operations.
In 2024, the market saw strong demand for lightweight, high-maneuverability armored vehicles, particularly for rapid deployment forces. Hybrid-electric armored vehicles emerged as a key trend, reducing fuel consumption and thermal visibility. AI-driven combat assistance systems enhanced target acquisition and situational awareness, improving battlefield effectiveness. The integration of active protection systems (APS) became a standard feature in modern armored vehicles, countering anti-tank threats. Additionally, increased adoption of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) provided military forces with remote reconnaissance and combat capabilities.
By 2025 and beyond, armored vehicles will continue to evolve with autonomous and semi-autonomous capabilities, reducing the need for direct human operation in high-risk combat zones. Quantum communication systems will enhance secure battlefield communication, minimizing cyber threats. The use of additive manufacturing (3D printing) will optimize production, allowing for faster development of lightweight, high-strength vehicle components. AI-powered predictive maintenance will enable real-time diagnostics, improving fleet readiness. The expansion of unmanned armored convoys will enhance logistics and supply chain security in military operations.
- Rise of lightweight, high-mobility armored vehicles for rapid deployment forces.
- Growing adoption of hybrid-electric propulsion for fuel efficiency and stealth.
- Integration of active protection systems (APS) for enhanced survivability.
- Development of AI-powered autonomous and semi-autonomous combat vehicles.
- Expansion of 3D-printed armor components for cost-effective manufacturing.
- Increasing global defense spending and modernization programs.
- Rising asymmetric warfare threats requiring advanced vehicle protection.
- Technological advancements in AI, sensors, and autonomous vehicle control.
- Growing demand for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for remote operations.
- High costs of next-generation armored vehicles limiting procurement budgets.
Armored Vehicles Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
- Armored Personnel Carrier
- Infantry Fighting Vehicle
- Main Battle Tanks
- Tactical Truck
- Bus
- Others
By Platform
- Combat Vehicles
- Combat Support Vehicles
- Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles
By System
- Engine
- Drive System
- Ballistic Armor
- Fire Control System (FCS)
- Armaments
- Ammunition Handling System
- Countermeasure System
- Command And Control System
- Others
By Mobility
- Tracked
- Wheeled
- 4X4
- 6X6
- 8X8
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)
- The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
- South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
