Connected Packaging Market Industry Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Future Opportunities, and Regulatory Landscape 2025-2034

The Connected Packaging Market was valued at USD 26.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 55.6 billion by 2034, driven by the surge in demand for smart packaging solutions. However, the global supply chain has faced disruptions due to trade tariffs, particularly those imposed by the Trump administration on imports from China, raising the cost of raw materials for manufacturers.

Components like RFID chips and smart labels saw price hikes, reducing profit margins for companies. To offset this, manufacturers passed on the higher costs to consumers, slowing down the adoption of premium connected packaging options. On a positive note, the tariffs prompted U.S. and European firms to boost investments in local manufacturing of connected packaging solutions, driving innovation and enhancing profit margins.







Technology plays a critical role in the connected packaging market, with QR codes, NFC tags, and augmented reality becoming increasingly popular. These technologies allow brands to engage consumers in real time by providing access to product information, such as authenticity verification and product location. As a result, consumers can trust the products they purchase, and companies benefit from improved brand loyalty and consumer engagement. Connected packaging enables better traceability of products, ensuring transparency and security in the supply chain.



The QR codes segment in the connected packaging market was valued at USD 21.6 billion in 2024 due to its low cost, scalability, and universal compatibility with smartphones, making it ideal for widespread adoption. QR codes enable brands to engage customers through promotions, sustainability information, and real-time product details. They also help in tracking products throughout the supply chain, from manufacturing to the point of sale. Advanced QR code systems integrated with cloud technology also support data analytics, empowering companies to combat counterfeiting and personalize their marketing efforts.



The paper and cardboard packaging materials segment generated USD 11 billion in 2024. These materials are considered the most sustainable and cost-effective, making them popular for use with smart labels such as QR codes and NFC tags. Their recyclability and lightweight nature contribute to reduced shipping costs and eco-friendly packaging solutions. As consumers increasingly demand sustainability, paper and cardboard materials have become the go-to choice for companies in sectors like FMCG, food, and e-commerce.



The U.S. Connected Packaging Market was estimated at USD 7.2 billion in 2024 and is poised for significant growth. A major driver of this expansion is the implementation of stringent anti-counterfeiting laws, such as the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), which have heightened the demand for connected packaging solutions. These laws are especially impactful in industries like pharmaceuticals, where product authenticity is paramount. In addition to the regulatory push, the widespread adoption of connected packaging in sectors like FMCG, healthcare, and logistics is further propelling the market forward.



Leading players in the Global Connected Packaging Industry include Sealed Air, Amcor plc, CCL Industries Inc., WestRock Company, and Avery Dennison Corporation. To strengthen their position in the market, companies like Amcor and Avery Dennison are increasingly focusing on integrating smart and sustainable packaging solutions. They are investing in advanced technologies such as NFC and QR codes, which allow for enhanced consumer engagement and increased transparency in the supply chain.

Additionally, companies are partnering with e-commerce and logistics providers to improve traceability and secure product delivery. By improving the recyclability and sustainability of their materials, companies are aligning with rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Furthermore, the adoption of blockchain technology for better tracking and authentication is helping companies build consumer trust while ensuring product integrity.



