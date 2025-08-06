NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.3% in 2nd quarter 2025

PRESS INFORMATION Nanterre, August 6, 2025 (after trading)

Heading: 1st half 2025 revenues

Organic growth up 5.3% in 2nd quarter 2025

Revenues (millions of euros) 2024 2025 Growth of which organic Q1 204.9 214.1 + 4.5% + 3.9% Q2 197.5 210.2 + 6.4% + 5.3% Total H1 revenues 402.4 424.3 + 5.4% + 4.6%

Achievements

Organic growth of 5.3% in the second quarter was achieved in a more challenging economic environment.

The most notable growth was in Data, Digital projects, market finance, ITSM (Service Now) solutions, and Business Process Management, with the use of AI both for customer projects and to boost productivity in internal processes.

The challenging environment (pressure on prices, lower utilization rates, unfavorable impact of tax and social measures) led to a 1.4% decline in margins compared to the first half of 2024, resulting in operating profit (*) of 7.8% of revenue for the half-year.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 1% of expenses related to bonus shares.

Outlook

NEURONES is upping its revenue forecast for the whole year to around €850 million and, with action plans in place, is adjusting its operating profit forecast to around 8%.

About NEURONES

With 7,250 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible

www.neurones.net



