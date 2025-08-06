Flexible Packaging Market Report 2025 | Eco-Friendly Solutions Propel Flexible Packaging Growth to $423.04 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flexible packaging market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $287.27 billion in 2024 to $311.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as increasing food security concerns, a rise in e-commerce activities, higher disposable incomes, a growing consumption of food, and the increasing popularity of online purchasing.



The flexible packaging market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $423.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The projected growth for the forecast period is driven by factors such as the rising demand for enhanced convenience, the growing need to maintain environmental sustainability, increasing purchasing power, a heightened focus on sustainability, and a rise in the number of online food outlets.

Key trends expected during this period include the development of 3D automated packaging solutions, the use of eco-friendly materials, strategic collaborations, new packaging innovations, and the adoption of smart packaging solutions.





The increasing number of online food outlets is expected to drive the growth of the flexible packaging market in the future. Online food outlets refer to digital platforms or services that enable customers to order food and beverages for delivery or pickup. The rise of these outlets is primarily due to the growing consumer preference for convenience and advancements in digital technology. With busy lifestyles, many people prefer ordering food online instead of cooking or dining out, as it saves time and offers a wide range of options. Flexible packaging plays a key role in helping online food outlets maintain food freshness, prevent spills, and offer cost-effective delivery solutions, all of which enhance customer satisfaction and brand reputation. For example, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, online ordering for cafes and bars increased slightly from 25.7% in 2021 to 25.9% in 2022. As a result, the growth of online food outlets is driving demand for flexible packaging.



Leading companies in the flexible packaging market are focusing on developing innovative, sustainable products, such as paper-based flexible packaging, to reduce plastic waste. Paper-based flexible packaging is made from lightweight, versatile paper materials, often combined with coatings or laminates to enhance durability, barrier protection, and heat sealability. For example, in April 2024, Parkside Flexible, a UK-based packaging company, introduced its Recoflex range of recyclable, paper-based flexible packaging. This range provides durability, barrier performance, and heat sealability for various applications and is available in both single-ply and laminated formats with multiple specifications.



In December 2024, Arkema S.A., a France-based manufacturer of specialty materials, acquired Dow's flexible packaging business for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is designed to strengthen Arkema's position in the flexible packaging market by enhancing its packaging solutions. Dow Inc., a US-based company, specializes in flexible packaging laminating adhesives.



Major players in the flexible packaging market are Paramount Global Inc., Henkel Limited., Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corp, Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Group, ProAmpac Holdings, ePac Holdings LLC., LC Packaging International BV, TCPL Packaging Ltd., Guala Pack S.p.a., Resinex, Terinex Flexibles Ltd, Parkside Flexibles Ltd., Eagle Flexible Packaging Inc., FENTON PACKAGING LIMITED, WZ Packaging Ltd, Harkwell Labels Ltd., Norpol Packaging Ltd, Shako Flexipack Private Limited., SPP Printed Packaging, Tyler Packaging Ltd.





Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Product: Bags; Pouches; Rollstock; Films and Wraps; Other Products

Material: Plastics; Paper; Metal; Bioplastics

Printing Technology: Flexography; Digital Printing; Other Printing Technologies

Application: Food; Beverages; Pharmaceutical and Healthcare; Personal Care and Cosmetics; Other Applications

Subsegments:

Bags: Stand-Up Bags; Flat Bags; Gusseted Bags; Retort Bags; Vacuum Bags

Pouches: Stand-Up Pouches; Flat Pouches; Spouted Pouches; Zipper Pouches; Retort Pouches

Rollstock: Printed Rollstock; Unprinted Rollstock; Laminated Rollstock; High-Barrier Rollstock

Films and Wraps: Shrink Films; Stretch Films; Barrier Films; Biodegradable Films; Heat-Sealable Wraps

Other Products: Sachets; Lidding Films; Blister Packaging Films; Stick Packs



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $311.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $423.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Flexible Packaging Market Characteristics



3. Flexible Packaging Market Trends and Strategies



4. Flexible Packaging Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Flexible Packaging Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Flexible Packaging PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Flexible Packaging Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Flexible Packaging Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Flexible Packaging Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Bags

Pouches

Rollstock

Films and Wraps

Other Products

6.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation by Material, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Plastics

Paper

Metal

Bioplastics

6.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation by Printing Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Flexography

Digital Printing

Other Printing Technologies

6.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Other Applications

6.5. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Bags, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Stand-Up Bags

Flat Bags

Gusseted Bags

Retort Bags

Vacuum Bags

6.6. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pouches, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Stand-Up Pouches

Flat Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Zipper Pouches

Retort Pouches

6.7. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Rollstock, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Printed Rollstock

Unprinted Rollstock

Laminated Rollstock

High-Barrier Rollstock

6.8. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Films and Wraps, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Shrink Films

Stretch Films

Barrier Films

Biodegradable Films

Heat-Sealable Wraps

6.9. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Products, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Sachets

Lidding Films

Blister Packaging Films

Stick Packs

7-29. Flexible Packaging Market Regional and Country Analysis



30. Flexible Packaging Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Flexible Packaging Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Flexible Packaging Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Paramount Global Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Henkel Limited. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Amcor Plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. Mondi Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. Sonoco Products Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. Flexible Packaging Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Sealed Air Corp

31.2. Huhtamaki Oyj

31.3. Constantia Flexibles Group

31.4. ProAmpac Holdings

31.5. ePac Holdings LLC.

31.6. LC Packaging International BV

31.7. TCPL Packaging Ltd.

31.8. Guala Pack S.p.a.

31.9. Resinex

31.10. Terinex Flexibles Ltd

31.11. Parkside Flexibles Ltd.

31.12. Eagle Flexible Packaging Inc.

31.13. FENTON PACKAGING

31.14. WZ Packaging Ltd

31.15. Harkwell Labels Ltd.



32. Global Flexible Packaging Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Flexible Packaging Market



34. Recent Developments in the Flexible Packaging Market



35. Flexible Packaging Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Flexible Packaging Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Flexible Packaging Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Flexible Packaging Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qscuyd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment