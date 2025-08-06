Robust eDNA Monitoring Finds No Significant Impact on Natural Marine Microbial Communities in Gigablue’s Field Experiment

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigablue, a leading company in marine carbon dioxide removal solutions, today announced the results of a third-party assessment that demonstrates its proprietary substrate deployment has minimal negative impact on existing ocean microbial communities. The comprehensive analysis was conducted by the Cawthron Institute, New Zealand's largest independent science organization, following Gigablue's second phase controlled ocean experiment.

Key Findings Demonstrate Environmental Safety

The study, which analyzed over 11 million DNA sequences from 10 water samples collected during open ocean deployment, revealed that Gigablue's substrate deployment:

Maintained ecosystem stability : No significant changes in microbial and planktonic community composition between deployment sites and control locations

: No significant changes in microbial and planktonic community composition between deployment sites and control locations Preserved biodiversity : Alpha diversity metrics showed no statistical differences across sampling stations, indicating similar ecosystem richness

: Alpha diversity metrics showed no statistical differences across sampling stations, indicating similar ecosystem richness Prevented harmful organism proliferation: The proportion of potential pathogens and harmful algal bloom (HAB) organisms remained consistently low across all samples, with no increase following substrate introduction



"These results provide critical validation of the environmental safety profile of our method," said Sapir Markus-Alford, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Gigablue. "As we scale our marine carbon removal solutions, demonstrating minimal ecosystem disruption is fundamental to our mission of fighting climate change responsibly."

Rigorous Scientific Methodology

The Cawthron Institute's analysis employed four advanced metabarcoding assays targeting bacterial, eukaryotic, dinoflagellate, and haptophyte communities. The study identified 8,803 amplicon sequence variants across 76 different phyla, providing a detailed and scientifically robust view of the ocean's microbial ecosystem response to Gigablue's technology.

Dr. Pablo Saenz-Agudelo, lead researcher at Cawthron Institute, noted: "Overall, these analyses suggest that the Gigablue operation did not have a significant effect on the composition of natural bacterial and microeukaryotic communities during or at the end of the trial.”

Advancing Responsible Ocean-Based Climate Solutions

The findings support Gigablue's commitment to developing ocean-based carbon removal technologies that work in a contained form, independently and separated from the natural marine ecosystem. The study's conclusion that "under the conditions of the experiment, the presence of Gigablue substrates does not appear to promote the growth of harmful or pathogenic organisms" provides crucial evidence for the technology's environmental compatibility.

This research builds on Gigablue's previous phase-one experiments and represents part of the company's ongoing commitment to rigorous scientific validation of its environmental impact. Gigablue is actively working with additional partners to assess potential impacts on marine life, water chemistry, and overall ecosystem impact. The company will continue to share findings publicly as new data emerges.

About the Study

The third-party assessment was conducted by the Cawthron Institute following Gigablue's controlled open ocean experiment involving containment pens and was based on the substrate used during Gigablue’s October 2024 field campaign. Water samples were collected at multiple time points and locations, with comprehensive molecular analysis of microbial communities performed using state-of-the-art eDNA sequencing technologies.

For the upcoming 2025 deployment, which will feature a newly modified version of the substrate, Gigablue will conduct additional eDNA testing to continue confirming minimal ecosystem impact. The company remains committed to rigorously evaluating each product version to ensure ongoing environmental safety.

About Gigablue

Gigablue offers a deep science-based solution to combat climate change, while helping corporations and countries reach their net-zero goals. Their pioneering carbon dioxide removal system focuses on effectively and safely removing CO 2 from the ocean surface and exporting it for a durable sequestration in the deep ocean, similar to the natural process. Engineered, geo-specific substrates are designed to sink rapidly on a controlled timeline, ensuring long-term carbon sequestration lasting from centuries to millennia. Utilizing in-situ sampling and precise measurement techniques to obtain ground-truth evidence of sequestered carbon, Gigablue provides reliable and safe CDR. By collaborating with research institutions and environmental communities, Gigablue is dedicated to delivering substantial benefits for both the planet and its inhabitants.

Media Contact: gigablue@launchsquad.com