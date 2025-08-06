New State of Sweat Index Reveals Vast Majority of High-Heat Workers Suffer Dehydration Symptoms; Many May Not Be Hydrating Optimally

CALISTOGA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pocari Sweat , Japan’s iconic electrolyte drink designed to support hydration and recovery, today unveiled findings from its inaugural State of Sweat Index. The survey of 700 high-heat workers in Texas and California (two regions that frequently experience excessive heat) revealed that workplace dehydration is a pervasive issue and that many may not be using the most effective hydration.

The survey found that 83% of workers have regularly experienced at least one potentially harmful dehydration symptom, such as headaches, fatigue, or dizziness/light-headedness, any of which may lead to workplace accidents and injuries. Additionally, 25% of all respondents have sought medical treatment for heat or dehydration-related illnesses within the past five years. This number increased amongst respondents from Los Angeles and Dallas, with approximately one in three receiving medical treatment.

The survey also highlighted a gap in hydration practices: while consuming water is the most common (59%), only 33% opt for electrolyte beverages as a primary choice. This suggests that a significant number of workers facing intense heat may not be adequately replenishing crucial electrolytes lost through sweat. This habit could lead to even wider dehydration-related health problems.

"Based on our survey, dehydration is common among those who work in high-heat environments,” said Motoyuki Sakiyama, general manager, Pocari Sweat USA. "Workers want to stay hydrated, but data from the Pocari Sweat State of Sweat Index shows an opportunity to optimize these efforts. The sheer number experiencing symptoms and work interruptions, despite drinking water, underscores the vital role of electrolytes. It’s not just about drinking more; it's about replacing what the body loses through sweat, including sodium, potassium, and magnesium."

The Heavy Toll of Inadequate Hydration

Extreme heat poses severe health risks, from heat exhaustion to heatstroke, and can worsen chronic health conditions, such as heart and lung diseases. This is especially true in areas like Austin, where 40% of days in 2024 saw temperatures at or above 90°.1 Working hard in those temperatures can lead the body to lose two liters of sweat an hour, and for those wearing personal protective equipment, the number can increase to three to four liters per hour.2

One-third of respondents have stopped work due to dehydration-induced or heat-induced fatigue, and nearly half (46%) reported that dehydration impacts their comfort and performance weekly or more frequently. Dehydration significantly impacts workers, with the survey finding that headaches (41%), fatigue (39%), and dizziness/light-headedness (32%) are common symptoms.

Worker hydration patterns show a tendency to hydrate earlier in the day rather than during peak heat. On a typical day, workers reported the leading timeframes to hydrate are during their lunch break (55%), as soon as they wake up (53%), within the first couple of hours of work (47%), and during breakfast (46%). This pattern shows that most workers may not be adequately replacing electrolytes as they lose nutrients and fluids via sweat throughout the workday as the least reported timeframes from respondents were whenever they get thirsty (44%), after work (42%) and towards the end of the workday (41%).

In response to these heat-related challenges, 87% of workers who had been treated for dehydration or heat-related illness in the past are willing to alter their work habits to prevent future dehydration-related illnesses. This number increased to 96% when speaking with those located in San Antonio.

Pocari Sweat: Science-Backed Rehydration for When Water Isn't Enough

Proper hydration involves more than just replacing water. The survey found that while awareness of electrolytes' role in hydration is high (84%), workers are less aware of sugar's role in aiding absorption (67%). Sugar, in appropriate amounts, works synergistically with sodium to facilitate rapid water uptake in the small intestine, a process crucial for efficient rehydration.3 Replenishing electrolytes and providing the right amount of sugar for optimal absorption are crucial for maintaining nerve and muscle function and overall physiological balance that high-heat workers need to perform their best and ensure their safety.

"The survey findings on electrolyte and sugar awareness are particularly relevant," said Sakiyama. "Pocari Sweat is scientifically designed to address these needs, providing the right balance of electrolytes and sugar for effective absorption and retention. The goal is to help these occupational athletes stay safer, healthier, and perform at their best by providing hydration that truly works when water alone isn't enough."

Pocari Sweat leverages expertise in IV solutions developed over decades by Otsuka Pharmaceutical to offer a precisely formulated beverage for rapid and sustained hydration. Its composition of fluids, essential electrolytes (e.g., sodium, potassium, and magnesium), and carbohydrates is designed to support the body's natural fluid balance by quickly replacing the fluid and electrolytes lost in sweat. Clinical trials have demonstrated Pocari Sweat's efficacy, showing that those who drank it retained 57% of the ingested beverage even two hours after consumption, compared to 38% for water drinkers.4

In the U.S. Pocari Sweat is sold through Crystal Geyser Water Company and available at select retailers across California, Texas and Hawaii, including Costco, H-E-B, Defense Commissary Agency, Railey’s, Times Supermarket, Asian Grocery chains such as Daiso, Mitsuwa, Tokyo Central, Nijiya, and Amazon.com. To learn more about science-backed hydration, visit TryPocari.com or follow along on Instagram (@pocarisweatusa) and Facebook (Pocari Sweat USA).

ABOUT POCARI SWEAT

Pocari Sweat is a hydration drink that efficiently replenishes water and ions (electrolytes) lost through sweat. Developed using medical expertise gained through Otsuka's healthcare business, its composition closely mirrors body fluids, meaning it can be rapidly absorbed and provides long-lasting hydration.

Since the launch of Pocari Sweat in Japan in 1980, Otsuka has continued to study the impact of fluid and electrolyte replenishment on the body. These efforts have uncovered scientific evidence supporting the drink's usefulness not only during perspiration from sports or labor in hot conditions but also in everyday situations, such as during dry winter months when unperceived perspiration may be significant, or after bathing when fluid loss can be substantial.5

International distribution of Pocari Sweat began in 1982 and it is now available in more than 20 countries and regions. By addressing diverse health challenges through initiatives rooted in local cultures and customs, the brand has steadily grown. Since 2021, sales volume outside Japan has surpassed domestic sales, further accelerating its development as a global brand.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ce1a082-aac6-4fe5-b133-b19565791b4c

