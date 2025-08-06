Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market Analysis 2025-2034: Featuring Chemtronics, Lenntech Water Treatment, Mitsubishi Electric, Ozone Solutions, Ozonetek, Primozone, SUEZ, Toshiba, Veolia and More

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market was valued at USD 101.1 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 209.5 Million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.70%. Rising concerns over waterborne diseases and increasing demand for advanced disinfection solutions are major factors fueling market expansion.

Regulatory frameworks worldwide are pushing for higher water quality standards, prompting utilities and industries to invest in advanced purification technologies. The need for cost-effective, highly efficient ozone disinfection systems has escalated, particularly in response to global water scarcity and contamination issues. Moreover, technological advancements are streamlining ozone generation processes, making them more energy-efficient and viable for a broad range of applications. Increasing industrialization, coupled with stringent wastewater treatment requirements, is further boosting the demand for ozone generators across multiple sectors.

The ozone generator market is witnessing growing interest in various technological advancements. In 2024, the industry was valued at USD 101.1 million, and among the available technologies, the corona discharge segment is gaining significant traction. By 2034, this segment is expected to reach USD 75.1 million due to its superior ozone production efficiency, particularly in large-scale water treatment systems. Corona discharge technology stands out for its ability to generate high ozone output while maintaining cost-effectiveness, making it a preferred choice for applications ranging from small-scale residential systems to large industrial and commercial water treatment facilities. The increasing focus on operational efficiency and reduced maintenance costs has led industries to favor corona discharge-based ozone generators over conventional methods.

In terms of application, the industrial water treatment segment held a 46.4% share in 2024. The demand for highly effective oxidation and disinfection methods beyond conventional chlorine treatment is driving the adoption of ozone generators in municipal and industrial water treatment facilities. Ozone technology offers enhanced pathogen removal and oxidation efficiency, making it indispensable for industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and chemical processing, where high water purity standards are required. As water treatment plants globally strive to adopt cleaner and more effective purification methods, the use of ozone generators in municipal and industrial settings is set to rise.

North America Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market accounted for a 31.8% share in 2024, with the U.S. market alone valued at USD 29.2 million. Stricter regulatory measures, including the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act, are prompting municipalities to integrate ozone generators into their water treatment infrastructure. Aging water treatment systems across the region are undergoing modernization to align with updated safety and efficiency benchmarks, increasing the adoption of ozone-based disinfection solutions. As regulatory bodies continue to enforce higher water quality standards, the demand for ozone generators is expected to remain strong in the coming years.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $101.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $209.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Strategic dashboard

4.3 Innovation & technology landscape



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Ultraviolet

5.3 Cold plasma

5.4 Corona discharge

5.5 Electrolytic



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Municipal water treatment

6.3 Industrial process water treatment

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Municipal

7.4 Industrial



Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Russia

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Australia

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.3 Egypt

8.5.4 Turkey

8.5.5 South Africa

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Chemtronics

9.2 EBARA Technologies

9.3 Faraday Ozone

9.4 Lenntech Water Treatment

9.5 Mitsubishi Electric

9.6 Ozone Solutions

9.7 Ozonetek

9.8 Primozone

9.9 SUEZ

9.10 Toshiba

9.11 Veolia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bf3faw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment