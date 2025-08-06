Davis Commodities Evaluates $800M Digital Trade Ecosystem with Stablecoin Settlement and CFD Strategy Across Emerging Markets

SINGAPORE, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-headquartered agricultural trading firm, announced today that it is evaluating the next phase of its digital transformation roadmap. This phase focuses on stablecoin-based settlements and modular CFD (Contract for Difference) infrastructure. These strategic initiatives aim to unlock scalable, capital-efficient trading pathways across underbanked emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

The company’s digital initiative seeks to position Davis Commodities as a next-generation programmable commodity finance platform, integrating ESG-certified assets, blockchain settlement layers, and algorithmic trading strategies.

Digital Settlement Potential: $800M in Annual Trade Volume

Traditional cross-border commodity transactions—often reliant on SWIFT-based systems—continue to face multi-day settlement delays, high transaction costs, and limited USD clearing in frontier economies.

Davis Commodities is exploring a stablecoin-powered settlement system, collateralized by certified agricultural products such as ISCC-certified rice and Bonsucro-verified sugar, with the following goals:

Up to 90% reduction in settlement time

Estimated 40–60% drop in transaction fees

Projected USD 200–250 million in annual digital settlement throughput within 18–24 months

Pathway to USD 800 million in total digital settlement capacity by 2028, subject to feasibility and market adoption

CFD Infrastructure: 5x Exposure Uplift via Hedging Platform

Davis Commodities is evaluating the deployment of a CFD infrastructure tailored to agricultural commodity hedging, offering synthetic exposure without requiring physical delivery.

Internal simulations indicate:

5x increase in notional trade exposure to USD 300 million within 18 months

USD 40–60 million in projected hedging volume

New income streams from spreads, commissions, and programmatic trade fees



This digital hedging layer is expected to attract institutional traders, regional cooperatives, and producers seeking solutions to mitigate price volatility and navigate liquidity constraints.

Infrastructure Convergence: ESG Tokenization + Treasury Innovation

Davis Commodities is also exploring a hybrid architecture that combines:

ESG-verified stablecoin settlements

Tokenized real-world agricultural assets (RWA) for enhanced transparency

Fractal Bitcoin Reserves (FBR) to boost capital efficiency and programmable liquidity



Pilot discussions are ongoing, with early-stage capital deployment scenarios ranging between USD 80–100 million, leveraging the U.S. GENIUS Act and parallel regulatory frameworks across the Asia-Pacific region.

Executive Commentary

“We are entering a new era of programmable trade, where capital flows and physical goods move with blockchain precision,” said Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities.“Our evaluations are focused on building a compliant, agile platform that addresses real-world inefficiencies while unlocking access to the $10 trillion ESG capital market and the rapidly expanding tokenized asset economy.”

Next Steps & Ecosystem Collaborations

These initiatives remain in the evaluation and pilot planning phase. Davis Commodities is actively engaging with:

Blockchain infrastructure providers

ESG certifiers and auditors

Legal and compliance advisors across Singapore, the U.S., and emerging markets



Technical pilots are expected to be scoped within the next two quarters.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.

