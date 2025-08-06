Clinical Overview and Clinical Summary: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Applications (2-Day Online Course: October 1-2, 2025 with 6 CPD Hours)

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Overview and Clinical Summary: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Application Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Common Technical Document (CTD) Guideline is the obligatory format in the EU and most territories worldwide for registration applications. The clinical overview and clinical summaries in Module 2 provide a critical analysis of the clinical data within the CTD.
This interactive course will present the regulatory guidelines and requirements of Module 2 and discuss practical approaches to developing the content and preparation of the clinical overview and clinical summaries. The programme will provide a review of the latest information and potential future developments and cover associated documents, such as the RMP and SmPC. A practical workshop session will simulate real situations and highlight the key issues to consider when preparing the content of the written summary.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain practical advice on writing clinical documents for global submissions
- Review the latest guidance to ensure you meet regulatory expectations
- Understand how to prepare separate integrated summaries of efficacy and safety for the FDA
- Clarify the content of orphan drug applications, over-the-counter (OTC) switches, line extensions and safety-related labelling updates
- Ensure your risk management plan (RMP) is consistent with the Common Technical Document (CTD)
- Discuss the place of the clinical overview and summary in life cycle knowledge from initial IB to PSUR, and how they support the changing summary of product characteristics (SmPC)
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- Senior R&D managers
- Members of medical science clinical trial departments
- Medical writers
- Regulatory affairs personnel
- All those interested in the CTD document, clinical overview and summary and its place in the evolving clinical, safety and regulatory processes
Key Topics Covered
Day 1
The CTD Guideline
- CTD modules, structure and content
- An effective clinical overview
- The role of the written summary
- Agency validation
Planning content of the clinical overview
- Data sources
- Presenting efficacy and safety data
- Risk management
- Expressing benefit/risk
- Comparative effectiveness
- Avoiding pitfalls
Day 2
Content of the written summary - practical considerations including a workshop
- The document-writing process
- Templates
- Style
- Timelines
- Efficiency
- The writing team
- Engaging and working with external writers
- Getting started, and reviewing and interpreting data
- Document review: avoiding rework
- Achieving quality
- Document review and approval
Meeting regulators' expectations
- The CTD in a global company: regional and country requirements
- Is a separate ISS or ISE necessary for an application to FDA?
- Writing for NCEs, orphan drugs, over-the-counter switches, MA renewal, generic products and line extensions
- Recent developments and their effect on producing future CTDs
- The RMP and risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS)
- Writing an overview and summary to support the SmPC and labelling changes
