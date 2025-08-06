Folding E-Scooters Global Markets and Competition Outlook 2025-2034: NIU Technologies, Unagi Scooters, and Kaabo Lead the $1.3+ Billion Industry

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Folding E-Scooter Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Folding E-Scooter Market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2034, driven by a rising shift toward sustainable and efficient urban transportation solutions.

With climate change and environmental regulations shaping urban development, municipalities are actively encouraging micro-mobility solutions that align with green infrastructure goals. This trend is boosting adoption across both personal and commercial use cases, reinforcing folding e-scooters as an essential component of the future mobility ecosystem.







The appeal of folding e-scooters lies in their versatility. These compact vehicles have become a go-to option for daily commutes, particularly for last-mile connectivity, where traditional transport options fall short. Their portability allows seamless integration with buses, subways, and trains, enabling users to extend their travel range without relying solely on cars. As cities prioritize emissions reductions and seek smarter transportation frameworks, folding e-scooters are playing a crucial role in reshaping urban mobility dynamics.



Shared mobility operators are also ramping up the deployment of folding e-scooters to streamline operations and reduce long-term costs. These providers are turning to models that are durable, weather-resistant, and easy to maintain, which supports higher fleet uptime and customer satisfaction. Their compact size makes retrieval and redeployment more efficient, a major advantage in dynamic fleet management scenarios. For consumers, advancements in safety features, battery performance, and digital connectivity are enhancing the overall riding experience. Features like integrated LED lighting, responsive braking systems, mobile app connectivity, and theft prevention tools are boosting rider confidence and user retention.



In 2024, the lithium-ion battery segment led the market with USD 700 million in revenue. Known for their high energy density, lightweight build, and extended cycle life, lithium-ion batteries are widely favored in electric mobility for delivering strong performance without increasing the overall weight of the scooter. These batteries not only improve range and speed but also support sustainable practices by extending product life cycles and minimizing waste. Their efficiency and compact nature make them the battery of choice for manufacturers looking to optimize e-scooter design and functionality.



When viewed through the lens of wheel size, models with 8-10 inch wheels led the market, holding a 70% share in 2024. This wheel size delivers an optimal blend of ride comfort, control, and durability - key attributes for maneuvering through urban terrain. These wheels handle uneven surfaces more effectively while preserving the scooter's compactness, making them a favorite for city riders seeking both safety and portability during their daily travels.



The United States Folding E-Scooter Market alone generated USD 210.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2034. Rising demand for eco-conscious, space-saving travel solutions is powering growth nationwide. With well-established infrastructure for micro-mobility services and increasing support from local governments, adoption is rising in major metro areas. Urban residents are embracing folding e-scooters for their convenience, compact storage, and low environmental impact. Retailers and e-commerce platforms are expanding availability while continuous improvements in battery life, design, and smart features further fuel consumer interest.



Leading players like NIU Technologies, Unagi Scooters, Kaabo, Razor USA, Turboant, GoTrax, Xiaomi, Glion, Levy Electric, and Segway-Ninebot are strengthening their market presence through innovation-focused strategies. These brands are investing heavily in R&D to introduce modular designs, swappable batteries, enhanced safety features, and built-in IoT and GPS functionality. Many are also forming strategic partnerships with shared mobility services and expanding their digital sales channels to capture a broader audience in both personal and fleet-based markets.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.5 Market scope & definition



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.1.1 Raw material providers

3.1.1.2 Component providers

3.1.1.3 Manufacturers

3.1.1.4 Technology providers

3.1.1.5 Distribution channel analysis

3.1.1.6 End-use

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.2 Impact of Trump administration tariffs

3.2.1 Impact on trade

3.2.1.1 Trade volume disruptions

3.2.1.2 Retaliatory measures

3.2.2 Impact on industry

3.2.2.1 Supply-side impact (raw materials)

3.2.2.1.1 Price volatility in key materials

3.2.2.1.2 Supply chain restructuring

3.2.2.1.3 Production cost implications

3.2.2.2 Demand-side impact (selling price)

3.2.2.2.1 Price transmission to end markets

3.2.2.2.2 Market share dynamics

3.2.2.2.3 Consumer response patterns

3.2.3 Strategic industry responses

3.2.3.1 Supply chain reconfiguration

3.2.3.2 Pricing and product strategies

3.3 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4 Patent analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Cost breakdown analysis

3.7 Key news & initiatives

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Increasing urban density is fuelling demand

3.8.1.2 Growing reliance on public transportation

3.8.1.3 Technological Advancements

3.8.1.4 Government Support for folding e-scooter

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Safety and Regulatory Concerns

3.8.2.2 Seasonal and Weather Constraints

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Midweight folding e-scooters

5.3 Lightweight folding e-scooters

5.4 Heavy-duty folding e-scooters



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Lithium-ion

6.3 Lead-acid

6.4 Nickel metal hydride

6.5 Solid-state batteries



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Wheel Size, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 8-10 inches

7.3 Above 10 inches

7.4 Below 8 inches



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Speed Limit, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 15-25 km/h

8.3 Above 25 km/h

8.4 Up to 15 km/h



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Personal commuters

9.3 Tourists and recreational users

9.4 Delivery and fleet operations

9.5 Corporate mobility



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Nordics

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 ANZ

10.4.6 Southeast Asia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Argentina

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 South Africa

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Apollo Scooters

11.2 Ather Energy

11.3 Bird

11.4 Dualtron

11.5 E-TWOW

11.6 Glion

11.7 GoTrax

11.8 Hiboy

11.9 Inokim

11.10 Joyor

11.11 Kaabo

11.12 Levy Electric

11.13 NIU Technologies

11.14 Okai

11.15 Razor USA

11.16 Segway-Ninebot

11.17 Swagtron

11.18 Turboant

11.19 Unagi Scooters

11.20 Xiaomi

