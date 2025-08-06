Countdown to the 9th MedDev eMarketing Summit 2025 (San Diego, CA, United States - August 7-8, 2025)

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "9th MedDev eMarketing Summit 2025 (San Diego, CA, United States - August 7-8, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Returning for its ninth year, the 2025 MedDev eMarketing Summit will convene in San Diego this August, uniting MedTech marketers, innovators, and leaders aiming to revolutionize medical device market strategies. Hosted at the scenic Bahia Resort Hotel, this two-day, TED-style event provides the perfect platform for networking, learning from real-world case studies, and accessing pivotal strategies and tools shaping today's successful marketing campaigns.

Esteemed leaders in medical device marketing will present strategies for effectively reaching doctors, patients, and healthcare systems. They believe knowledge-sharing not only enhances business but also improves outcomes and expands markets, ultimately enriching the world.

This summit is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to network, learn, and return inspired. Join us in San Diego to elevate your MedTech marketing prowess.

9 Reasons to Secure Your Spot Today

Two Days of Inspiration - Immerse yourself in live, TED-style talks and real-world case studies from leading medical device companies - from innovative start-ups to global giants like Dentsply Sirona, Philips, MiraDry, Convatec, Oralucent, Align Technology, Theragenics, and more - sharing their digital marketing challenges and success stories.

- Immerse yourself in live, TED-style talks and real-world case studies from leading medical device companies - from innovative start-ups to global giants like Dentsply Sirona, Philips, MiraDry, Convatec, Oralucent, Align Technology, Theragenics, and more - sharing their digital marketing challenges and success stories. 6 Program Themes - AI, Digital Transformation & Future Trends, Marketing Strategy & Brand Buildin,g Patient Engagement & Demand Generation. Influencer, Community & Social Marketing. Product Launch & Commercialization. Leadership, Strategy & Critical Thinking

- AI, Digital Transformation & Future Trends, Marketing Strategy & Brand Buildin,g Patient Engagement & Demand Generation. Influencer, Community & Social Marketing. Product Launch & Commercialization. Leadership, Strategy & Critical Thinking Actionable Takeaway Strategies - Discover fresh approaches for delivering seamless omni-channel marketing and customer engagement, ensuring your devices and combination products reach physicians, hospitals, and consumers effectively.

- Discover fresh approaches for delivering seamless omni-channel marketing and customer engagement, ensuring your devices and combination products reach physicians, hospitals, and consumers effectively. A Thriving Community - Connect with other senior medical device professionals who are passionate about advancing the industry and making a positive global impact. There's never been a more important time to build community.

- Connect with other senior medical device professionals who are passionate about advancing the industry and making a positive global impact. There's never been a more important time to build community. Dynamic Networking Opportunities - From our signature icebreaker Bingo kickoff, to continental breakfasts, coffee breaks, lunches, exhibits, and a lively Day One drinks reception - you'll have countless chances to build meaningful connections.

- From our signature icebreaker Bingo kickoff, to continental breakfasts, coffee breaks, lunches, exhibits, and a lively Day One drinks reception - you'll have countless chances to build meaningful connections. Team Development - Send your marketing team to gain new insights, sharpen their skills, and explore emerging trends ready to implement immediately. Don't miss our 4-for-3 team offer! Register HERE or via the link below.

- Send your marketing team to gain new insights, sharpen their skills, and explore emerging trends ready to implement immediately. Don't miss our 4-for-3 team offer! Register HERE or via the link below. Future Career Opportunities - Between roles? MedDev is the perfect place to connect with hiring medical device companies - past attendees have landed jobs here!

- Between roles? MedDev is the perfect place to connect with hiring medical device companies - past attendees have landed jobs here! A Perfect Location & Timing - Strategically set on a Thursday/Friday to make it easy for travelers to extend their stay and enjoy beautiful San Diego - America's Finest City - for a well-deserved mini-break or family getaway.

- Strategically set on a Thursday/Friday to make it easy for travelers to extend their stay and enjoy beautiful San Diego - America's Finest City - for a well-deserved mini-break or family getaway. On-Demand Video Access Post Event - Every attendee receives post-conference access to all recorded sessions and presentations - so you can revisit key insights anytime.

2025 MedDev Summit Topics Include:

Defending the Gold Standard: How ResMed is Shaping the Sleep Care Narrative in a Disrupted Market

From Awareness to Appointment: Driving Patient Demand Through Digital Marketing

The Power Trio: How Sales, Finance, and Marketing Win Together in MedTech

From 0 to 3M views: How Marketing Can Drive Meaningful Conversations in MedTech

How to use Social Media Influencers to Build your Medical Device Brand

Fusing Influencer & Community Marketing for Explosive Campaigns

Harnessing Al for Revolutionizing Medical Device Development and Marketing

Transforming Omnichannel Engagement for Medical Device Marketers

eMarketing 2025: How to Use Data, Strategy and Evolving Tools (including AI) to Generate Success

Scrappy & Smart: High-Impact MedTech Marketing on a Lean Budget

Winning with a Challenger Brand - Taking on the 800lb Gorilla

Turn Up the Volume: Restoring Patient Voices in Med Device Marketing

Implementing Innovation in an Established Health and Wellness Brand

How to Upskill your Product Organization (especially for AI) in a HealthTech/MedTech Organization

The Role of Digital Transformation in MedDev Marketing Research

Future Trends in Medical Device Marketing

Doing More with Less as a Start Up

Launching and Scaling an OTC Medical Device

Unlocking the Value of VOC

Conference Agenda:

Thursday, August 7

Check-In/Morning Refreshments/Exhibit Showcase

Welcome to MedDev 2025, Mark Coulter

MedDev 2025 Ice Breaker Bingo Game!, Mark Coulter

Chairperson Day One Opening Remarks, Mark Coulter

Winning with a Challenger Brand - Taking on the 800lb Gorilla, Ajoy Mahtab

Defending the Gold Standard: How ResMed is Shaping the Sleep Care Narrative in a Disrupted Market, Brad Lotterman

he Power Trio: How Sales, Finance, and Marketing Win Together in MedTech, Matt Dambeck

PANEL: Scrappy & Smart: High-Impact MedTech Marketing on a Lean Budget, Debbie Donovan; Jennie Xu; Ikram Guerd; Justin Gardner; Hans Kaspersetz

Harnessing AI for Revolutionizing Medical Device Development and Marketing, Amit Joshipura

How to Upskill your Product Organization (especially for AI) in a HealthTech/MedTech Organization, Shalini Chander

From Awareness to Appointment: Driving Patient Demand Through Digital Marketing, Reggie Roeder

From 0 to 3M views: How Marketing Can Drive Meaningful Conversations in MedTech, Ikram Guerd

Unlocking the Value of VOC, Rebecca Jenkins

Timeless Tactics: Why Classic Marketing Still Wins in the Age of AI, Alissa Tambone

Turn Up the Volume: Restoring Patient Voices in Med Device Marketing, Angela Esposito; Sarah Uran

Chairperson Day One Closing Remarks, Mark Coulter

Friday, August 8

Chairperson's Day Two Opening Remarks, Mark Coulter

Launching and Scaling an OTC Medical Device, Justin Gardner

Using Social Media Influencers to Build your Medical Device Brand, Wendy Suljak

What's More Important? Having all the Answers or Asking the Right Questions? Bobak Salahi

Clinical Data on Shoestring to Expand Marketing Claims, Debbie Donovan

Doing More with Less as a Start Up, Hans Kaspersetz

eMarketing 2025: How to Use Data, Strategy and Evolving Tools (including AI) to Generate Success, Michael Krachon

PANEL: Future Trends in Medical Device Marketing, Michael Krachon, Amit Joshipura, Bobak Salahi, Wendy Suljak

The Role of Digital Transformation in MedDev Marketing Research, Alissa Tambone

Chairperson's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mki4k9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.