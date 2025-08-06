Countdown to the 9th MedDev eMarketing Summit 2025 (San Diego, CA, United States - August 7-8, 2025)

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "9th MedDev eMarketing Summit 2025 (San Diego, CA, United States - August 7-8, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Returning for its ninth year, the 2025 MedDev eMarketing Summit will convene in San Diego this August, uniting MedTech marketers, innovators, and leaders aiming to revolutionize medical device market strategies. Hosted at the scenic Bahia Resort Hotel, this two-day, TED-style event provides the perfect platform for networking, learning from real-world case studies, and accessing pivotal strategies and tools shaping today's successful marketing campaigns.
Esteemed leaders in medical device marketing will present strategies for effectively reaching doctors, patients, and healthcare systems. They believe knowledge-sharing not only enhances business but also improves outcomes and expands markets, ultimately enriching the world.
This summit is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to network, learn, and return inspired. Join us in San Diego to elevate your MedTech marketing prowess.
9 Reasons to Secure Your Spot Today
- Two Days of Inspiration - Immerse yourself in live, TED-style talks and real-world case studies from leading medical device companies - from innovative start-ups to global giants like Dentsply Sirona, Philips, MiraDry, Convatec, Oralucent, Align Technology, Theragenics, and more - sharing their digital marketing challenges and success stories.
- 6 Program Themes - AI, Digital Transformation & Future Trends, Marketing Strategy & Brand Buildin,g Patient Engagement & Demand Generation. Influencer, Community & Social Marketing. Product Launch & Commercialization. Leadership, Strategy & Critical Thinking
- Actionable Takeaway Strategies - Discover fresh approaches for delivering seamless omni-channel marketing and customer engagement, ensuring your devices and combination products reach physicians, hospitals, and consumers effectively.
- A Thriving Community - Connect with other senior medical device professionals who are passionate about advancing the industry and making a positive global impact. There's never been a more important time to build community.
- Dynamic Networking Opportunities - From our signature icebreaker Bingo kickoff, to continental breakfasts, coffee breaks, lunches, exhibits, and a lively Day One drinks reception - you'll have countless chances to build meaningful connections.
- Team Development - Send your marketing team to gain new insights, sharpen their skills, and explore emerging trends ready to implement immediately. Don't miss our 4-for-3 team offer! Register HERE or via the link below.
- Future Career Opportunities - Between roles? MedDev is the perfect place to connect with hiring medical device companies - past attendees have landed jobs here!
- A Perfect Location & Timing - Strategically set on a Thursday/Friday to make it easy for travelers to extend their stay and enjoy beautiful San Diego - America's Finest City - for a well-deserved mini-break or family getaway.
- On-Demand Video Access Post Event - Every attendee receives post-conference access to all recorded sessions and presentations - so you can revisit key insights anytime.
2025 MedDev Summit Topics Include:
- Defending the Gold Standard: How ResMed is Shaping the Sleep Care Narrative in a Disrupted Market
- From Awareness to Appointment: Driving Patient Demand Through Digital Marketing
- The Power Trio: How Sales, Finance, and Marketing Win Together in MedTech
- From 0 to 3M views: How Marketing Can Drive Meaningful Conversations in MedTech
- How to use Social Media Influencers to Build your Medical Device Brand
- Fusing Influencer & Community Marketing for Explosive Campaigns
- Harnessing Al for Revolutionizing Medical Device Development and Marketing
- Transforming Omnichannel Engagement for Medical Device Marketers
- eMarketing 2025: How to Use Data, Strategy and Evolving Tools (including AI) to Generate Success
- Scrappy & Smart: High-Impact MedTech Marketing on a Lean Budget
- Winning with a Challenger Brand - Taking on the 800lb Gorilla
- Turn Up the Volume: Restoring Patient Voices in Med Device Marketing
- Implementing Innovation in an Established Health and Wellness Brand
- How to Upskill your Product Organization (especially for AI) in a HealthTech/MedTech Organization
- The Role of Digital Transformation in MedDev Marketing Research
- Future Trends in Medical Device Marketing
- Doing More with Less as a Start Up
- Launching and Scaling an OTC Medical Device
- Unlocking the Value of VOC
Conference Agenda:
Thursday, August 7
- Check-In/Morning Refreshments/Exhibit Showcase
- Welcome to MedDev 2025, Mark Coulter
- MedDev 2025 Ice Breaker Bingo Game!, Mark Coulter
- Chairperson Day One Opening Remarks, Mark Coulter
- Winning with a Challenger Brand - Taking on the 800lb Gorilla, Ajoy Mahtab
- Defending the Gold Standard: How ResMed is Shaping the Sleep Care Narrative in a Disrupted Market, Brad Lotterman
- he Power Trio: How Sales, Finance, and Marketing Win Together in MedTech, Matt Dambeck
- PANEL: Scrappy & Smart: High-Impact MedTech Marketing on a Lean Budget, Debbie Donovan; Jennie Xu; Ikram Guerd; Justin Gardner; Hans Kaspersetz
- Harnessing AI for Revolutionizing Medical Device Development and Marketing, Amit Joshipura
- How to Upskill your Product Organization (especially for AI) in a HealthTech/MedTech Organization, Shalini Chander
- From Awareness to Appointment: Driving Patient Demand Through Digital Marketing, Reggie Roeder
- From 0 to 3M views: How Marketing Can Drive Meaningful Conversations in MedTech, Ikram Guerd
- Unlocking the Value of VOC, Rebecca Jenkins
- Timeless Tactics: Why Classic Marketing Still Wins in the Age of AI, Alissa Tambone
- Turn Up the Volume: Restoring Patient Voices in Med Device Marketing, Angela Esposito; Sarah Uran
- Chairperson Day One Closing Remarks, Mark Coulter
Friday, August 8
- Chairperson's Day Two Opening Remarks, Mark Coulter
- Launching and Scaling an OTC Medical Device, Justin Gardner
- Using Social Media Influencers to Build your Medical Device Brand, Wendy Suljak
- What's More Important? Having all the Answers or Asking the Right Questions? Bobak Salahi
- Clinical Data on Shoestring to Expand Marketing Claims, Debbie Donovan
- Doing More with Less as a Start Up, Hans Kaspersetz
- eMarketing 2025: How to Use Data, Strategy and Evolving Tools (including AI) to Generate Success, Michael Krachon
- PANEL: Future Trends in Medical Device Marketing, Michael Krachon, Amit Joshipura, Bobak Salahi, Wendy Suljak
- The Role of Digital Transformation in MedDev Marketing Research, Alissa Tambone
- Chairperson's Closing Remarks & End of Conference
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mki4k9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.