Intellectuals Respond to CT Group's Heartfelt Call for National Development

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “More than ever, this is the moment for the intellect and efforts of Vietnamese, both domestic and abroad, to prove that we can achieve what once seemed impossible.” This heartfelt call from CT Group’s Chairman resonated throughout the "Vietnam Dreams Come True" conference held on July 25, 2025, in Taiwan, inspiring a community of intellectuals, experts, and overseas Vietnamese living, studying, and working abroad.

According to Mr. Tran Kim Chung – Chairman of CT Group , patriotism and aspiration must be translated into concrete action, through every scientist, engineer, and expert contributing to the country’s development, wherever they may be. With a strong foundation in technology, strategic thinking, and a commitment to transforming Vietnam into a high-tech nation, CT Group is dedicated to supporting global Vietnamese intellectuals, especially in Taiwan, through strategic technological projects that keep them connected to their homeland while advancing their careers.

The conference was jointly organized by CT Group and the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST – Taiwan Tech), with support from organizations such as the Chen-Yung Vietnam Charity Fund, the Vietnamese Experts Association in Taiwan (VNEAT), the Vietnam Innovation Network in Taiwan, the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Taiwan (VSATW), and numerous Vietnamese experts and businesspeople in Taiwan.

The Vietnamese community of over 400,000 people in Taiwan – part of a global diaspora of more than 8 million – is a valuable resource amid Vietnam’s rapid transformation. One major obstacle preventing many experts from returning or maintaining ties with Vietnam is not income, but the lack of a world-class tech ecosystem that can fully unlock their potential.

CT Group addresses this by building a comprehensive high-tech ecosystem, uniting experts and engineers from the U.S., Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe... The Group includes 68 member companies across 9 core tech sectors and 3 traditional sectors, deeply engaged in digital transformation, technological advancement, and innovation.

Key players include CT Semiconductor and Diginal, pioneers in the semiconductor industry gradually mastering the value chain. Vietnamese engineers at Diginal successfully designed the 12-bit, 200 MSPS ADC chip, serving digital transformation and IoT applications. The workflow includes design in Vietnam, photolithography in Taiwan, and final assembly, packaging, testing back in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, CT UAV is pioneering in research, design, manufacturing of 16 UAV models, aiming to make Vietnam the largest UAV manufacturer in ASEAN. In addition, CT Group is a representative of the Low Altitude Economy (LAE) theory, owns subsidiaries in core technology sectors: ESG Technology (CCTPA, CT Modulex), Green Crypto Currency (Carbondo), Smart Transportation (CT Trains, CTrans), Artificial Intelligence (CTOptimal), Quantum Technology (Anam Quantum), New Energy Technology (CT Solar Homes, HydroCo), Gene & Cell Technology (VGCT). CT Group contributes to national digital transformation with Digital Twin 15 (DT15) and builds an innovation ecosystem through CT Innovation Hub 4.0, aiming to establish a Virtual Super-University for Innovation.

Assessing CT Group’s potential, Mr. Ben Tseng – Founder & Chairman of Arete Microelectronics – stated: “This is an exceptional and admirable place. CT Group is developing an ecosystem encompassing various high-tech fields, especially semiconductor – a sector pivotal in many modern industries.”

CT Group is making significant investments in talent development through venture funds, startup incubation programs, partnerships with over 100 domestic and international universities, and a global network of experts and scientists. Programs like CTI with Can Tho University and the VNU350-CT Global Fellowship for Innovation with Vietnam National University – HCMC receive $4 million in funding to attract top global talent.

The working environment at CT Group is also a key factor in attracting global human resources. The “Tam Tien” model has been implemented with three pillars: Future Zone – a 6-star standard workplace with over 100 amenities; 360-degree welfare policy – offering comprehensive support for employees and their families; Manus AI – a personal AI assistant that automates workflows, reduces administrative burden.





CT Group signed Cooperation Agreement with VNEAT

The program received strong support from the Vietnamese intellectual community in Taiwan. The goal of connecting high-quality human resources was further advanced through a Cooperation Agreement between CT Group and VNEAT. The partnership strengthens collaboration in semiconductors and high technology, promotes innovation ecosystems, contributes meaningfully to Vietnam’s economic development.

