Built with Now: Staffbase announces integration with ServiceNow to deliver seamless digital employee experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase today announced a product integration with ServiceNow to unify digital workflows with internal communications, helping organizations extend the power of the ServiceNow AI Platform across the entire workforce. The joint effort enables Staffbase to create better experiences and drive value for customers by surfacing critical ServiceNow workflows in a way that is intuitive, accessible, and engaging for all employees, including frontline and non-desk workers.

As a Build Partner, the certified Staffbase–ServiceNow integration provides embedded ServiceNow widgets and search functionality within the Staffbase platform and is available via the Staffbase website and the ServiceNow Store.

Staffbase ensures that ServiceNow workflows are easily discoverable and usable for all employees through its mobile-first communications platform, solving a potential disconnect between digital systems and employee adoption. The result: higher ServiceNow adoption, faster task resolution, and greater ROI on digital investments.

“This integration reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises create a unified digital employee experience,” said David Maffei, Staffbase GM and SVP of the Americas. “ServiceNow is the engine behind many critical workflows. Staffbase ensures those workflows reach every employee in a way that’s intuitive, accessible, and actionable, especially for those outside of a traditional office setting.”

“Partnerships succeed best when we collaborate with a clear focus to drive successful customer outcomes,” said Michael Park, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. “Staffbase's integration with ServiceNow will empower customers to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and unlock new value on the ServiceNow AI Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations excel in today’s dynamic business environment.”

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the leading employee communications cloud, equipping many of the world's leading companies with solutions to inspire every employee with motivating communication. With over 2000 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform. Staffbase was named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

Staffbase is headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany and New York City.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

