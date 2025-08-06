Wooden Decking Global Market Forecast 2025-2034: James Latham, Fiberon, and Kebony Lead the $8.3 Billion Market

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wooden Decking Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wooden Decking Market was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2034, fueled by increasing demand for outdoor living areas, combined with a rise in construction activity across both developed and emerging economies.

Homeowners and developers are showing strong interest in enhancing property value and outdoor aesthetics, pushing demand for high-quality decking solutions. The market is also shaped by a shift toward sustainable materials. Eco-conscious consumers seek environmentally friendly alternatives, including wood from responsibly managed forests and advanced composite materials made from recycled components. These alternatives offer lower maintenance needs and better resistance to harsh weather conditions.

The focus on sustainable building practices is a major catalyst for change in this market. Innovations in wood treatment and composite material manufacturing have significantly improved the durability and lifespan of decking solutions. Products today resist decay, pests, and environmental wear, making them ideal for modern outdoor applications. Composite decking has gained traction for combining wood aesthetics with enhanced resilience, reducing upkeep. This has positioned composite materials as a preferred choice for long-term performance with a minimal environmental footprint.

In 2024, pressure-treated wood held the largest market share, contributing USD 3 billion due to its affordability, accessibility, and high resistance to moisture, rot, and insects. It remains a preferred option in decking projects thanks to improved strength and extended lifespan, enabled by advances in treatment technology. Despite the emergence of modern alternatives, its practical advantages help retain its popularity in commercial and residential applications.

The residential sector dominated the market with a 76% share in 2024 and is projected to maintain steady growth at a 3% CAGR through 2034. As more homeowners focus on wellness and relaxation within their living environments, outdoor spaces have become essential. Wooden decking offers an elegant, eco-conscious solution that aligns with contemporary design preferences. The market has seen increased adoption of certified sustainable wood and composites, particularly those verified for low environmental impact, supporting the green home movement.

The United States Wooden Decking Market held a 20% share in 2024. With a strong culture of homeownership and appreciation for outdoor spaces, the U.S. continues to drive market momentum. Builders increasingly incorporate wooden decks in new housing and renovation projects, with redwood and treated lumber favored for their durability and compatibility with regional climates.

Leading companies such as James Latham, Fiberon, Kebony, AZEK Building Products, Trex Company, UPM, Alfresco Floors, Inovar Floors, West Fraser, and DuraLife use several strategies to enhance market standing. They invest in R&D to create longer-lasting, eco-friendly options and adopt green certification standards to appeal to sustainability-driven consumers. Partnerships with retailers and digital marketing expand brand visibility. Some firms localize manufacturing to reduce costs and improve delivery times. Customization and advanced surface technologies are key differentiators to meet evolving customer preferences and competitive dynamics.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $10.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates and calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree-degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain.

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis.

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufactures

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Impact of Trump administration tariffs

3.2.1 Trade impact

3.2.1.1 Trade volume disruptions

3.2.1.2 Retaliatory measures

3.2.2 Impact on industry

3.2.2.1 Supply-side impact (raw materials)

3.2.2.1.1 Price volatility in key materials

3.2.2.1.2 Supply chain restructuring

3.2.2.1.3 Production cost implications

3.2.2.2 Demand-side impact (cost to customers)

3.2.2.2.1 Price transmission to end markets

3.2.2.2.2 Market share dynamics

3.2.2.2.3 Consumer response patterns

3.2.3 Key companies impacted

3.2.4 Strategic industry responses

3.2.4.1 Supply chain reconfiguration

3.2.4.2 Pricing and product strategies

3.2.4.3 Policy engagement

3.2.5 Outlook & future considerations

3.3 Supplier landscape

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Pricing trend analysis

3.7 Impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Increase in the construction industry

3.7.1.2 Growing trend of outdoor living spaces

3.7.1.3 Shift towards sustainable and biodegradable building materials

3.7.1.4 Increase in the residential sector

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Availability of substitutes

3.7.2.2 Concerns related to deforestation

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Wood Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Pressure treated wood

5.3 Redwood

5.4 Cedar

5.5 Tropical hardwood

5.6 Wood-plastic composites

5.7 Others (Mahagony, teak, tigerwood, etc.)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Indoor

6.3 Outdoor



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Railing

7.3 Floor

7.4 Wall

7.5 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 New construction

8.2.2 Remodeling

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 New construction

8.3.2 Remodeling



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Direct sales

9.3 Indirect sales



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alfresco Floors

11.2 AZEK Building Products

11.3 DuraLife

11.4 Fiberon

11.5 Humboldt Redwood Company

11.6 Inovar Floors

11.7 James Latham

11.8 Kebony

11.9 Metsa Group

11.10 Trex Company

11.11 United Construction Products

11.12 Universal Forest Products

11.13 UPM

11.14 West Fraser

11.15 Weyerhaeuser Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/778ows

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.