Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Eyes 4% CAGR Through 2025-2034: North America Leads with USD 3.1 Billion Valuation in 2024

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market was valued at USD 10.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4%.

The market is driven by increasing demand across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and construction. The shift toward automation and the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques are fueling growth. Moreover, there is a significant trend toward lightweight yet durable metal parts, especially in the automotive and aerospace sectors, which is further propelling market expansion.

The industrialization boom worldwide, coupled with the need for precision manufacturing, has amplified the demand for fabricated metal parts. As economies ramp up their production capabilities, industries such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery are witnessing a surge in the need for sheet metal components. Additionally, the increased focus on infrastructure, including the rise of urbanization and smart city projects, has led to higher investments in construction. This, in turn, drives the need for specialized fabricated metals for construction projects like bridges, skyscrapers, and commercial buildings.

In terms of service type, the sheet metal fabrication services market is segmented into punching, cutting, stamping, bending, forming, welding, finishing, and others. Cutting services alone accounted for 25.1% of the market share in 2024 and are expected to grow at a rate of 4.1% by 2034. Advances in technologies such as laser cutting and water jet cutting are improving the precision and efficiency of cutting services, supporting demand across various industries. Stamping, forming, and welding services are also experiencing growth, driven by the need for components in industries such as aerospace and automotive.

Steel is the most widely used material in sheet metal fabrication, holding a market value of USD 4.7 billion in 2024. This material is favored for its cost-effectiveness, durability, and strength, making it essential in sectors like construction, automotive, and industrial machinery. Moreover, innovations in coated and stainless steel have enhanced corrosion resistance, which further contributes to its popularity.

Regarding end-use industries, aerospace and defense dominate the market, holding a substantial share of 30.3% in 2024. The need for precision-crafted metal parts for aircraft and defense equipment, including fuselages, wings, and military vehicles, drives the demand for sheet metal fabrication services in this sector.

Geographically, North America is the largest market, valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2024. The region's robust automotive, aerospace, and construction industries are key drivers of demand for sheet metal fabrication. The U.S. is especially influenced by innovations in electric vehicles and the growing need for HVAC systems, structural components, and architectural elements. The aerospace and defense sectors in North America also contribute significantly to market growth, further boosting demand for fabrication services.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $15.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing industrialization and manufacturing activities

3.6.1.2 Expansion of the power generation sector

3.6.1.3 Rapidly expanding construction

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Raw material price volatility

3.6.2.2 Intense competition and market saturation

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Service Type, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Cutting

5.3 Punching

5.4 Stamping

5.5 Forming

5.6 Bending

5.7 Welding

5.8 Finishing

5.9 Others



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Material, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Steel

6.3 Aluminum

6.4 Silver

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Aerospace & defence

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Construction

7.5 Electronics

7.6 Industrial machinery

7.7 Telecommunication

7.8 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 UAE



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Amada America, Inc.

9.2 BTD Manufacturing

9.3 Dalsin Industries

9.4 Hogge Precision Parts Co., Inc.

9.5 Jorgenson Metal Rolling & Forming, Inc.

9.6 Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC)

9.7 Miller Metal Fabrication

9.8 O'Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS)

9.9 Prototek Sheetmetal Fabrication

9.10 R&D Manufacturing Inc.

9.11 Ryerson

9.12 The Metalworking Group (TMWG)

9.13 Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr6wcn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.