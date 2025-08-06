[Latest] Global Arabinogalactan Market Size/Share Worth USD 312 Million by 2034 at a 4.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Arabinogalactan Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Western Larch Source, Mongolian Larch Source), By Application (Food & Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Arabinogalactan Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 201 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 209 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 312 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Arabinogalactan Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=68037

Arabinogalactan Market Overview

Arabinogalactan is the biopolymer formed by the combining of galactose and arabinose. Although many plants provide this type of polysaccharide, larch trees (Larix species) and several medicinal herbs particularly abound in it. Arabinogalactan is well-known for water solubility, prebiotic properties, and immune-boosting action.

It is used widely in food, medicine, and dietary supplements as well as in the manufacturing of adhesives and paper. Arabinogalactan demand is increasing as consumers choose natural, plant-based, and functional components in food products and dietary supplements.

Often used as a prebiotic to support immune activity and intestinal health, Arabinogalactan is also being increasingly used as a prebiotic to enhance animal gut health and digestion in the companies of pet food and cattle. Improved understanding of natural substitutes for antibiotics in animal feed is driving market expansion.

Request a Customized Copy of the Arabinogalactan Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=68037

Arabinogalactan Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growth In Animal Feed Industry

Arabinogalactan is gaining popularity in the animal feed industry due to its prebiotic properties and potential health advantages to animals. Arabinogalactan acts as a prebiotic, encouraging the growth of healthy gut bacteria in animals; hence, it improves nutrient absorption and overall health.

Furthermore, being a plant-derived molecule, arabinogalactan is consistent with the industry’s shift toward natural and sustainable feed additives, addressing customer demand for sustainably sourced animal products. For instance, according to the American Feed Industry Association, the United States has about 5,650 facilities that manufacture animal food and produce more than 284 million tons of finished feed and pet food per year.

Increasing Application In Cosmetic And Personal Care

Growing demand from the cosmetic and personal care sector drives the market growth. Since arabinogalactan has the ability to improve skin moisture and strengthen the skin barrier, making them appealing ingredient in skincare products, including lotions, creams, and masks.

Furthermore, its ability to increase skin suppleness and diminish the appearance of fine wrinkles has led to its use in anti-aging formulas. Natural and plant-based ingredients in personal care products are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Arabinogalactan follows this trend, providing a natural alternative to synthetic chemicals.

(A free sample of the Arabinogalactan report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2024 includes an Introduction, an Overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

We have included the COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Arabinogalactan report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Arabinogalactan Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/arabinogalactan-market/

Presence Of Substitutes

The presence of substitute product hampers the industry expansion. Guar gum, gum arabic, and starch has similar application and properties as compared to the product. Guar gum and gum arabic are frequently less expensive substitutes, making them attractive options for producers looking to cut production costs. This price disparity may hinder the widespread use of arabinogalactan in certain applications.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Arabinogalactan market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Arabinogalactan market forward?

What are the Arabinogalactan Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Arabinogalactan Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Arabinogalactan market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Arabinogalactan Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/arabinogalactan-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 209 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 312 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 201 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Arabinogalactan Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/arabinogalactan-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Arabinogalactan Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Western Larch Source, Mongolian Larch Source), By Application (Food & Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/arabinogalactan-market/

Arabinogalactan Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the arabinogalactan market. The regional growth is owing to the emphasis on natural and organic products, especially in functional foods and dietary supplements. In addition, the region is home to a substantial amount of the world’s larch trees, which are the principal source of arabinogalactan, ensuring a steady supply for a variety of applications.

However, the Asia Pacific is growing at a rapid rate over the projected period. This is due to the rising awareness regarding health and increasing disposable income.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Arabinogalactan Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/arabinogalactan-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

US Food Cold Chain Market: US Food Cold Chain Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Storage, Warehouses, Reefer Containers, Transportation, Road, Sea, Rail, Air, Monitoring Components, Hardware, Sensors, RFID Devices, Telematics, Software, On-premise, Cloud-based), By Construction Type (Grocery Stores, Restaurants), By Application (Fruits, Apples, Banana, Berries, Nectarines, Plums, and Peaches, Melons, Vegetables, Leafy Vegetables, Lettuce, Onions, Potato, Fruit Pulp & Concentrates, Dairy Products, Fish, Meat, and Seafood, Processed Food, Bakery & Confectionery), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Wet Pet Food Processing Equipment Market: Wet Pet Food Processing Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Equipment (Processing Equipment, Mixing & Blending Equipment, Grinding Equipment, Pre-breakers, Pallet Inverters, Holding Bins, Pre-Cooking Equipment, Cooling & Chilling Equipment, Packaging Equipment, Cans, Filling Machines, Can Seaming Machines, Retort Systems, Saturated Steam, Water Spray, Water Immersion, Steam-air, Hydrostatic Retorts, Labeling Machines, Cartoning and Cause Packing Machines, Trays, Filing Machines, Sealing Machines, Lidding Film Handling Systems, Retort Systems, Saturated Steam, Water Spray, Water Immersion, Steam-air4, Hydrostatic Retorts, Labeling Machines, Cartoning and Case Packing Machines, Pouches, Pouch Feeding/Loading Machines, Filling Machines, Sealing Machines, Retort Systems, Saturated Steam, Water Spray, Water Immersion, Steam-air4, Hydrostatic Retorts, Labeling Machines, Cartoning and Case Packing Machines, Tubes, Tube Feeding Machines, Filling Machines, Sealing Machines, Trimming Machines, Retort Systems, Saturated Steam, Water Spray, Water Immersion, Steam-air4, Hydrostatic Retorts, Labeling Machines, Cartoning and Case Packing Machines), By Food Type (Dog Food, Cat Food), By Form (Loaves, Stew, Chunk in Gravy), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Electrolyte Drinks Market: Electrolyte Drinks Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Isotonic Drinks, Hypotonic Drinks, Hypertonic Drinks), By End-Use Application (Sports and Fitness, General Consumption), By Ingredient Composition (Natural, Artificial, Clean-Label), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Mango Pulp Market: Mango Pulp Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Organic Mango Pulp, Conventional Mango Pulp), By Application (Beverages, Infant Food, Ice Cream & Yoghurt, Dressings & Sauces, Bakery & Snacks, Personal Care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Custard Apple Pulp Market: Custard Apple Pulp Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Industrial/Institutional), By Product Types (Frozen Pulp, Aseptic Pulp, Canned Pulp, Freeze-Dried Powder, Concentrated Pulp, Organic Custard Apple Pulp, Conventional Custard Apple Pulp), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Soybean Derivatives Market: Soybean Derivatives Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Soybean, Soy Meal, Soy Milk, Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Oil, Soy Lecithin), By Application (Feed, Food, Others, Biodiesel, Soy-based Wood Adhesives, Soy Ink, Soy Crayons, Soy-based Lubricants, Likewise), By Lecithin Processing (Water, Acid, Enzyme), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

US Coffee Market: US Coffee Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Whole Bean, Ground Coffee, Roasted Coffee, Instant Coffee, Others), By Form (Coffee Pods, Coffee Capsules, Coffee Powder), By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Europe Insect Protein Market: Europe Insect Protein Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Coleoptera, Lepidoptera, Hymenoptera, Orthoptera, Hemiptera, Diptera), By Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Cosmetics), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034





List of the prominent players in the Arabinogalactan Market:

ACTYLIS

Ametis JSC

Ataman Kimya A.S.

Biosynth Ltd.

DaVinci Laboratories of Vermont

Dextra Laboratories Ltd.

ELICITYL S.A.

Enomark

Jeeva Organic

Lonza Group AG

Megazyme Ltd. by Neogen Corporation

Merck KgaA

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Arabinogalactan Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/arabinogalactan-market/

The Arabinogalactan Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Western Larch Source

Mongolian Larch Source

By Application

Food & Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Arabinogalactan Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Arabinogalactan Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Arabinogalactan Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Arabinogalactan Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Arabinogalactan Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Arabinogalactan Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Arabinogalactan Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Arabinogalactan Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Arabinogalactan Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Arabinogalactan Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Arabinogalactan Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Arabinogalactan Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/arabinogalactan-market/

Reasons to Purchase Arabinogalactan Market Report

Arabinogalactan Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Arabinogalactan Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Arabinogalactan Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Arabinogalactan Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Arabinogalactan market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Arabinogalactan Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/arabinogalactan-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Arabinogalactan market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Arabinogalactan market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Arabinogalactan market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Arabinogalactan industry.

Managers in the Arabinogalactan sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Arabinogalactan market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Arabinogalactan products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Arabinogalactan Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/arabinogalactan-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://businessresearchindustry.com

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Arabinogalactan Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/arabinogalactan-market/