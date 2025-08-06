Tyson Beck, Celebrity Mint release first ever coin design featuring basketball icon Dennis Rodman

Chicago, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailblazing sports collectibles company Celebrity Mint and internationally renowned trading card designer Tyson Beck debuted the first series of their new collection of silver legal tender trading coins – featuring NBA legend Dennis Rodman. Beck, a pioneering sports artist and designer whose bold, innovative visuals have transformed the look of modern trading cards, is taking his first step into the world of legal tender collectibles with a groundbreaking debut: A 1 oz. silver coin in five electrifying designs, each signed by Rodman, limited to just 400 pieces worldwide.

Celebrity Mint and Beck unveiled the designs at The 45th National Sports Collectors Convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago. The collection will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at celebritymint.com and tysonbeck.com .

“Being my first coin, what truly intrigues me about this project is how different it is from any other collectible I’ve created in the past,” Beck said. “Designing a legal tender coin for Dennis Rodman – someone who’s always pushed boundaries and redefined what it means to be an icon – gave me a chance to capture his energy and individuality in a whole new medium. I wanted every detail to reflect the wild creativity and fearless spirit that Dennis brought to the game, and I’m excited for collectors to experience that in a way they never have before.”

Beck’s vibrant designs for the coins are inspired by the unmistakable hair patterns Rodman wore throughout his 14 seasons in the NBA. The popular artist – known for his unmistakable colorful style commemorating the biggest moments from the most iconic faces in sports – created five different variations for the collection. Each design celebrates the legacy of Rodman, a five-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer whose defensive and rebounding dominance is matched only by his unforgettable style and larger-than-life personality.

The newest series of pure silver legal tender collectibles includes:

249 Base Silver (1 oz. pure silver, autographed by Dennis Rodman)

91 Chase Red (1 oz. pure silver, autographed by Dennis Rodman)

49 Chase “Chi-Town” (1 oz. pure silver, autographed by Dennis Rodman)

10 Chase Vivid (1 oz. pure silver, autographed by Dennis Rodman)

1 of 1 Gilded Silver “Gold Animal” (1 oz. pure silver, autographed by Dennis Rodman)

Each 1 oz. Silver Celebrity Mint x Tyson Beck x Dennis Rodman coin will be sold in a $299.99 mystery pack, giving collectors the thrill of discovering one of five striking witness autographed designs – from the classic Base Silver to the ultra-rare 1-of-1 Gilded Silver “Gold Animal.”

“It’s truly a thrill every time we announce our newest collection of legal tender collectibles, and we’re grateful to be working with one of the most iconic figures in sports history and one of the most popular sports card artists in the world,” Celebrity Mint co-founder Kenny Duncan Jr. said. “Debuting these new coins at The National was the perfect way to introduce these commemorative pieces to the world. Our goal is always to introduce the world of numismatics to a broader audience, and each collection brings a new legion of fans into the fold.”

ABOUT CELEBRITY MINT

Founded in 2023 by the Duncan Group, led by brothers Kenny Duncan Jr. and Matthew Duncan of Houston’s industry-leading U.S Coins and Jewelry, Celebrity Mint is where the worlds of coin collecting and sports memorabilia collide. The innovative brand is pioneering a new era in collectibles by introducing the first legal tender trading coins – precious metal coins reimagined as trading cards. Celebrity Mint’s mission is to revolutionize the collectible market, uniting sports legends and iconic celebrities with the allure of precious metals. For more information, visit https://www.celebritymint.com/ .

